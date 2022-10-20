Boris Johnson could make a comeback, but Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt also likely successors to Truss

Chairman of the British Conservative Party, Sir Graham Brady, said on Thursday that it is the intention of the party to put forward two candidates for succession and one would be elected the leader and therefore Prime Minister.

Mr Brady said this process would be completed by next Friday, October 28.

So far, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson appear to be the three most likely successors to Liz Truss.

A quick return for Boris Johnson would have been thought unthinkable just days ago but at least 10 conservative MPs have already publicly backed Johnson should he decide to run, which The Times reports he will.

He is expected to have the backing of at least 50-60 MPs but will require 100 to back him to meet the threshold.

A YouGov poll earlier this week found 32pc put Boris Johnson as their top candidate, ahead of Sunak at 23pc, as Johnson remains popular among grassroots party members.

Boris is currently on holiday with his family in the Caribbean but is reported to be “taking soundings” from Conservative MPs about the prospect of a return to power and will fly back to the UK in the coming days.

Johnson still remains the third most likely of the three to become Prime Minister with bookmakers and commentators alike forming the opinion that Rishi Sunak is most likely to succeed Truss.

Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons, is also rumoured to be taking the party temperature before announcing a bid for leadership, while party heavyweights Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt, have publicly ruled themselves out of the running today.