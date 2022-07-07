Boris Johnson and the Carousel of Chaos… continues

Boris Johnson and the Carousel of Chaos — it sounds like an alternative kids’ story written 25 years ago and the main protagonist has needed to pull a magic trick or two since taking over the prime minister role from Theresa May on July 24, 2019.

Faster and faster and faster it spins out of control. And it’s making the passengers ill as the cries of “stop the ride, I want to get off” continue to mount. There’ll be a hell of a mess to clean up.

On Tuesday night, former PM Mrs May was cutting a relaxed figure, enjoying a night at the opera in London.

In contrast, at her old digs at Number Ten Downing Street, Johnson the conductor had lost control of his orchestra.

Out of tune, the lead soloists have walked off the stage having grown tired of the flailing arms and apologies for, well, not being great at leading his musicians, bumbling from one flat note to another and managing to produce little more than hot air from a busted tuba.

More the bullying Dudley Dursley than the timid, talented Harry Potter in the cupboard under the stairs — which is where many in the Conservative Party would like to put him now.

There were grim faces along the blue benches in the Commons. Most of the audience stopped believing in the performance some time ago.

Read More

But if the stalls were full once again in expectation of a final encore before an exit stage right from the PM, there will have been disappointment, if not surprise.

The show, for now, will go on, but with a cast of extras rather than the main stars; former chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid relegating themselves to the back benches; Priti Patel not alongside the PM; Michael Gove also absent from the front-row seats.

The hecklers had their fun for 40 minutes as Boris Johnson ducked and dived the missiles.

Expand Close Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London (Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London (Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire)

Words like ‘integrity’, ‘truth’ and ‘honesty’ were bandied about, as they have been many times before.

The Labour leader didn’t hold back in his language. On the latest crisis to hit the PM’s leadership — the sexual groping case of MP for Tamworth Chris Pincher, promoted to deputy chief whip in the party — Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons: “He grabbed my arse. I froze,” quoting directly from the male victim of the incident which has brought about the latest accusations against Mr Johnson’s leadership.

How much did Mr Johnson know before promoting the MP? Sir Keir made no apology for the candid nature of the quote.

“Pincher by name, Pincher by nature” was another obvious line from the opposition leader.

With a fair wind behind him Boris had set sail on a wave of charisma. But charisma can only carry you so far. Cast adrift, rudderless, even those closest to the prime minister have manned the lifeboats and jumped overboard. Or, as Sir Keir put it, the first case of “sinking ships fleeing the rat”.

The office of prime minister is a serious business. From Boris Johnson, the David Brent of the political world, the jokes aren’t that funny any more.

The manager of the Wernham Hogg Paper Company, though, continues to find others to plug the leaks. But the bodies are running out. At least there’s a good sale in paper, though, for all those resignation letters.

By the end of Question Time, the number of ministers to have resigned since 6pm on Tuesday evening had reached 18. Half an hour later it was 21.

In the Commons it was a different set of faces sitting on the front bench as yet another Prime Minister’s Questions saw Johnson scramble for his magic wand.

There was laughter when Mr Johnson told the House, “This morning I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others” — perhaps by way of introduction, such was the low profile of names like new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Health Minister Steve Barclay before today.

Addressing the PM as “My right honourable friend” was proving a little more difficult to say from the Conservative benches. Friend, maybe, right and honourable, increasingly questionable.

And there was no finish with a flourish for Mr Johnson. Instead, Sajid Javid took centre stage to deliver a humbling resignation statement, which the prime minister was forced to listen to, head bowed.

He said when the first stories of parties in Downing Street emerged he was personally assured that no rules were broken.

He said he gave the benefit of doubt and went on media rounds having been given assurances from some of the most senior members of the PM’s team.

He said there is reason again this week to question the truth of what has been told.

He said at some point you have to say “enough is enough”.

He said he fears the reset button can only be hit so many times.

He said last month he gave the benefit of the doubt one more time, but he concluded the problem “starts at the top” and “that’s not going to change”.

The Bear Grylls box set will be back on the Number Ten DVD player tonight, with the search on for new tricks to eke out survival. For, despite the battering and the bruising, Boris Johnson, in his increasingly familiar greased piglet way, slipped away to live an other day, not yet run away home with a curly tail between his legs, not yet roasted on the spit.

But the trick of the phoenix rising from the growing mountain of ashes around him is getting harder to accomplish every time.

Pretty soon he will be cutting a Michael Caine figure, trying not to look like a proper Charlie and fighting not to “croke” it as the last surviving member of the self-preservation society.

Read More



