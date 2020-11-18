Boris goes green – but will his ‘revolutionary’ climate plan leave Ireland envious?

IT is a proclamation that channels Churchill, Kennedy and even a little Queen Victoria.

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, has written a ten-point manifesto for a “green industrial revolution” he says will make Britain the world leader in zero carbon technology, thriving economically on clean energy innovations and self-sufficient in their production.

His starting block for this brave new world is the frightening one we currently inhabit. Churchill vowed to fight the enemies of his time on the beaches and landing grounds; Johnson pledges to fight his in the science labs.

And then, he says: “We must use the same extraordinary powers of invention to repair the economic damage from Covid-19, and to build back better.”

“Better” means becoming “the Saudi Arabia of wind”, leading the world in carbon capture technology and taking flight with the world’s first zero-emission planes.

Kennedy had the moon to aim for but, arguably, if Johnson can get the British public to Magaluf without spewing carbon or paying dearly for the privilege, his legacy might be all the greater.

The world’s first liquid air batteries, Europe’s first hydrogen village, the first widely available pint-sized nuclear reactors – it sounds like a rerun of the Great Exhibition of 1851 complete with Queen Victoria gasping her way through the Crystal Palace declaring it a “day to live forever”.

Climate and energy expert, Professor Kevin Anderson, who recently addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action on the new Climate Bill, was not impressed.

He summed up the plan as “a future technology wish list,” and “little more than a rhetorical flourish.”

Certainly, it is delivered with bombast but it’s worth delving behind the bluster to see what our nearest neighbours, who are embarking on their third industrial revolution, can teach us, who never had any.

Brian O’Gallachoir, professor of energy engineering at University College Cork, says there is substance to it.

“There is some real ambition in there which is very good to see. When I look down the ten points, they all make sense and the positive thing is that they’re meant to be implemented together so it’s a holistic approach," he said.

“In an Irish context, there’s a lot of resonance. Hydrogen can have a very important role as an alternative energy and we have a focus on that here but it needs a much greater push.

“Johnson says he will ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030 so that also complements our national policy.”

Promised investments in public transport, walking and cycling, tree-planting and off-shore wind also mirror our strategy.

We part company on the nuclear issue but Prof O'Gallachoir says biogas could be Ireland's nuclear if we put more effort behind it.

Plans for "jet zero" or zero carbon aviation, plus zero carbon shipping, are particularly exciting, he says, as the field is wide open as to which country can get there first.

"It's no harm in having ambition because so much of the discussion around climate action is what we can't do. Leadership statements are important."

What's missing from the plan, says Prof O'Gallachoir, is a strategy for dealing with manufacturing emissions, something he says we tend to overlook here too.

Possibly, when you're promising to spend £12bn and create 250,000 green jobs, as Johnson is, you don't want to put a dampener on the occasion by rattling existing dirty industries.

Also missing is a focus on agriculture. Although it only accounts for 10pc of the UK's emissions compared to 30pc of our's, it's still a significant contributor and it seems to have escaped the big ten in Number Ten's statement.

Despite the ambitious aims and futuristic feel to Johnson's plan, it will still only match Ireland's target of carbon neutrality by 2050 and, in the shorter term, it will, if delivered, achieve fewer emission reductions than Ireland's strategy, if indeed that is delivered.

Reaction in the UK has been muted, with some commentators suggesting the plan is an attempt at distraction from the convulsions within Johnson's administration.

That may be, but his pronouncement comes at a time when the UK is meant to be hosting the annual UN climate conference, COP26, now postponed to 2021, and it is just possible Johnson gets the importance of pulling the public behind a subject that needs to transcend politics but is so often scuppered by it.

In trying to muster the troops, he declares: "Powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the north east, propelled by electric cars made in the midlands and advanced by tech developed in Wales, my ten point plan will drive forward a green industrial revolution...with high-skilled jobs that give people the satisfaction of knowing they are helping to make the country cleaner, greener and more beautiful."

He could even be channeling a fourth figure there. De Valera, perhaps?