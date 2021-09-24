Bord Gáis Energy to hike gas and electricity prices by combined €200 a year

Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest energy supplier to raise its prices. The price of its electricity is going up by 10pc & the price of gas by 12pc from 24 October.

The change will add around €98 a year to the average customer's gas bill an €123 to electricity bills, according to Bonkers.ie.

Bord Gáis Energy said its hiking prices to customers due to the all-time high cost of energy. The company said it will “guarantee” that its customers will not face any further price increases before spring 2022.

The gas price change will increase a typical gas bill by €8.16 per month, Bord Gáis Energy said. Electricity bills will go up by €10.26 per month on the typical electricity bill. The changes take effect from October 24th.

Bord Gáis Energy said it will pass on any savings and reductions to customers wherever and whenever it can, if wholesale prices drop.

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy said, “We are experiencing an extremely uncertain energy market right now and we know our customers are concerned about that. We regret that we have to pass through a price increase at this time, but we have taken steps to protect our customers against further movement during the colder winter months ahead. Today we confirmed a unique guarantee to hold these prices until Spring 2022.”