Booster vaccines available for people in their 40s from tomorrow

The Covid-19 booster campaign opens for people aged in their 40s from tomorrow.

Initially booster doses were scheduled to become available for people in this cohort from December 27th, however, the date has been brought forward.

Booster vaccinations will be available for those in the 40–49-year age group from vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

The head of HSE Paul Reid said everyone should get their booster jab as soon as possible.

In a message posted on Twitter following the announcement he wrote: “We're bringing forward the 40-49 ages for booster vaccines to now commence from tomorrow (Sunday 19th Dec). Please take the earliest opportunity to do so via Vaccination Centres (incl walk-ins), GPs (they will contact you) or contact your Pharmacy.”

The HSE CEO also confirmed that over 1.46 million booster and third vaccine doses have now been administered to-date and yesterday, over 55,000 people received a vaccine.

While between Monday and Friday this week almost 250,000 vaccines were administered.

“A great response once again from the Irish public to strengthen our protection,” Mr Reid added.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the further acceleration of the booster programme following the Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s address to the nation last evening, in which he confirmed that further restrictions would be introduced from Monday.

The most significant of these new restrictions will see and 8pm closing times for pubs and restaurants, until January 30 in an effort to limit the spread of the variant, while capacity at sporting, cultural and theatrical events will be cut to 50pc.

The Government rejected Nphet’s advice to close hospitality and entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events from 5pm and instead opted for a curfew of 8pm.

The Taoiseach said the spread of Omicron will be unlike anything we’ve seen before and that it is “ripping through the population in other countries” and that “there is no silver bullet”.

“We are going to see a massive rise in infections, over a third of all new cases are a result of Omicron,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated the number of cases of the variant would “break all records” as soon as next week.

Mr Varadkar described it as a “long war” with Covid-19 and said the pandemic may go on for “several years”.

“And perhaps in advance of those winters and those variants, we should try to have periods of freedom and give people a bit of a break, an opportunity to de-mob if you like, during this long war,” he said, adding that we may have to accept that we “go backwards on occasion,” he said.