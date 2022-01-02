Booster vaccines are available for everyone over the age of 16 from today

From today all those aged 16 years and older who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine can access this service through designated HSE vaccination centres.

Young people in this cohort must book an appointment for a booster dose and the appointment portal on HSE website has been live since New Year’s Eve.

GPs and community pharmacies will also be providing this service on an appointment basis.

It comes as the Department of Health announced the acceleration of the booster programme for people aged 16 years and older on Friday evening.

Yesterday an additional 23,281 cases of Covid-19 were reported by public health officials, while the number of people in hospital with the virus increased by 68 to 679 as of 8pm last evening.

However, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU is unchanged at 84 over the same period.

The public PCR testing system remains under intense pressure; as of 9.30 am this morning there were no appointments available at any of the test centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, the HSE is operating a number of walk-in vaccination clinics today for people aged 30 years and older and healthcare workers who need boosters and adults who still require vaccination dose one and two.

Here is the full list of walk-in vaccination clinics which are open nationwide today – but remember to check the age category below first.

Carlow

Woodford Dolmen Hotel, boosters for 30 years and older: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm.

Healthcare workers: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm.

Cavan

Cavan Vaccination Centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30 to 7.15pm.

Healthcare workers: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30 to 7.15pm

Clare

West County Hotel, boosters for people aged 16 to 29: 12.30pm to 7pm.

Donegal

Letterkenny Vaccination Centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Healthcare workers: 8.30am to 7.30pm Dose 1 and 2: 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Dublin

Citywest, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 2pm.

Galway

Galway Racecourse, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 7pm.

Healthcare workers: 8.30am to 7pm Dose 1 and 2: 8.30am to 7pm.

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 4.15pm.

Leitrim

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Limerick

Scoil Carmel, boosters for people aged 16 to 29: 12.30pm to 7pm.

Healthcare workers: 12.30 to 7pm.

Mayo

Breaffy House, boosters for 30 years and older: 8am to 1pm, 2pm to 8pm.

Meath

Simonstown GAA Club, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 5pm.

Healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 5pm.

Offaly

Offaly vaccination centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 10.15am to 3pm.

Healthcare workers over 30: 10.15am to 3pm.

Roscommon

Roscommon vaccination centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 1.30, 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

Healthcare workers: 8.30am to 1.30pm, 2.30 to 7.30pm.

Dose 1 and 2: 8.30am to 1.30pm, 2.30 to 7.30pm.

Sligo

Sligo Racecourse, boosters for 30 years and older: 1pm to 7.30pm.

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel, boosters for people aged 16 to 29: 1.30pm to 7pm.

Westmeath

Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 10am to 6pm.

Healthcare workers over 30: 10am to 6pm.

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre, boosters for 30 years and older: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 2.30pm to 7pm.