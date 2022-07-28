Book of Condolence opened for former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble

Dublin’s Lord Mayor has opened an online Book of Condolence for former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble.

Caroline Conroy has invited the citizens of Dublin to extend their sympathies to Mr Trimble’s family.

Ms Conroy said: “I was greatly saddened to hear of the death of David Trimble. David Trimble’s legacy in bringing about peace and reconciliation to Northern Ireland should always be remembered and acknowledged. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Mr Trimble played a key role in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside the late John Hume.

He will be remembered for his contribution to finding a peaceful solution to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Lord Trimble died on Monday following a short illness at the age of 77.

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Trimble would be remembered “for his most significant contribution to the work for peace on our island”.

“The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize, together with John Hume, following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement almost 25 years ago, was part of the recognition by so many of their work for peace,” he said.

“David Trimble’s dedication and courage, often during the most challenging times, has earned him a distinguished and deserved place in our history books.

“His work leaves a true legacy on the necessity and value of peace on our shared island for future generations.”

The Book of Condolence is open online from today Thursday, July 28 until Thursday, August 4.

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to the Trimble family.

The Book of Condolence is available to sign at https://bit.ly/DavidTrimbleRIP