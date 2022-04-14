Bono says ‘freedom’s on the line’ in Ukraine as he compares Putin to ‘bad Bond villain’

Bono has compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “bad Bond villain” as he says Putin is not capable of “reinvention”.

The rockstar said the Russian leader thinks “democracy is done” and that the people of Ukraine are “actually dying” while trying to achieve freedom.

Speaking in Washington in March while accepting the Fulbright Prize for International Understanding, the U2 front man said Ukrainian people are fighting for “our freedom too”.

Read More

“A few days ago, in a video, the kind of video you’ve all seen, President Zelensky called on all of us, ‘musicians, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody really… to stand up for Ukraine’,” Time Magazine reported.

“So as a musician, let me not apologise for where I come from. I come from noise and the intent to find some signal in that noise. I come from rock and roll. I come from rock and roll, and pop lyrics that sound like they are throwaway lines, and they are, but they mean so much.

“I was thinking about the Beatles ‘I Saw Her Standing There.’ It’s about as great a song lyric as I’ve ever heard... I heard it when I was a kid. It just trapped my imagination.

“Who was it who inspired the song, I thought to myself? Who was the ‘her’ in the song? Back then it might have been the girl next door. Earlier times, I might have thought of it as my mother. But now I realise who Paul McCartney was singing to.

“It was freedom. His and ours.”

The 61-year-old said liberation is at the “core” of who he is “as a European”. He said freedom is not just under siege in Ukraine.

“You see, rock and roll if it’s anything, it’s the sound of liberation—political, sexual, spiritual.

"It’s liberation... I think rock and roll is the sound of liberation and liberation is at the core of who I am, not just as a singer, but as a European,” he said.

“It’s also, I imagine, at the core of who you are as Americans. You might swap out the word “freedom” for the word “liberation.” I think we’re all agreed on the concept. And we’re all agreed that it’s not just under siege in Ukraine.

“So, in fact when we hear President Zelensky speaking, or when you look at the humbling heroism of the people of Kyiv or Lviv or Mariupol, there’s a part of me that feels they are more European than me. Is there not a part of you that feels they are more American than you?”

“Why? Because they are actually living, actually dying, for the ideal that is freedom.

"They’re fighting for our freedom, too. Now we haven’t been asked to face that test, yet. I should be thankful for that, not embarrassed by it, but somehow, I’m both. Maybe you are, too.”

The Dublin man suggested that perhaps society has “fallen asleep in the comfort of our freedom”.

“The question that jolted us awake– what will we do for freedom in Ukraine–gives way, the more we think about it, to another, more uncomfortable question: How long might our own freedom last?

“I grew up in Dublin, quiet suburbia. The street I grew up on was really quite lovely, but it has to be said, Ireland the 70s was a bit grim. The country was on the verge of civil war, neighbour against neighbour … streets, households, at war.

“Freedom is under attack from the outside … but also from the inside. You know who you are.”

Bono said freedom is “on the line” in Ukraine as shopkeepers are “making Molotov cocktails” and “ballet dancers wearing combat gear”.

“If we’re honest, it’s easier to identify when the threat is rolling in on tanks and blowing up hospitals.

"In Ukraine, freedom isn’t a line in a song. Freedom’s on the line. It’s life-or-death,” he said.

“Putin thinks democracy is done. He’s done. He’s not just a tyrant, he’s like a bad Bond villain. I wouldn’t even give him the status. But reinvention? Nah. He won’t do that. He is what he is.

“Did anyone see the news today, by the way? While tens of millions stand to fight for freedom in Ukraine, four million people are fleeing for their lives, mostly women and children. It’s a population the size of Ireland fleeing for freedom, an exodus of Biblical proportions.”