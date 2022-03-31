Bono lauds Capitol Hill Police as those who ‘saved America’ during Jan 6 riots

Bono has paid a visit to Capitol Hill and thanked members of the police force, labelling them as the people that “saved America”.

The U2 frontman in person thanked a crew of the Capitol Hill Police Force that had assembled to meet him and he praised them for saving America “from so much awfulness”.

Five people lost their lives on January 6 when thousands of protestors stormed Capitol Hill, broke into the Senate Chamber and ransacked the beacon of democracy in the United States.

The intention of the mob was to stop Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump.

Court cases of hundreds of protestors are currently ongoing, with the first man to stand trial for offences relating to January 6 found guilty on all charges by the jury earlier this month.

“I haven’t been back since January 6 and you guys saved America, as far as I’m concerned, from so much awfulness on that day.

Read More

“I just want to say that people around the world really respect you,” Bono told the gathering of officers.

One Capitol Hill officer lost their life after responding to the storming of the Hill and other members of the force took their own lives following the incident.

More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes as a result of the riots and over 200 of those have pleaded guilty, with more than 110 of those sentenced already.

There are at least 90 others who are alleged to have taken part due to stand trial in the near future.

Irish CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan reported from Capitol Hill the night it was stormed and earned praise for his distinguished reporting amongst the furore.