Bonnie Ryan shares glimpse of second wedding dress from ceremony in Italy

Irish make-up artist Bonnie Ryan has revealed the second dress she wore to her wedding in Italy yesterday.

The influencer (29) and her long-term partner John Greenhalgh tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Italy on Monday. The pair married officially in March in Dublin.

Ryan shared snaps from her wedding on social media as she celebrated with friends and family.

She showed off her second dress on her Instagram stories - a long, white silk V-neck dress that ties at the shoulders. She captioned the picture, “a full wife”.

The newlywed also shared pictures of the food she and her guests enjoyed after the ceremony. She then shared videos of fireworks to mark the end of the night.

The wedding party then enjoyed a night of dancing by the pool at the venue.

For her wedding ceremony in March, Bonnie opted to ditch a traditional wedding gown in favour of a white satin, two-piece suit made by British designer Nadine Merabi.

Embellished with pearl detail on the shoulders, she matched it with a YSL handbag and shoes by Public Desire.

The pair have been dating since they were teenagers and got engaged during a trip to New York in November 2019, shortly after buying their first home together.

The daughter of the late Gerry Ryan confirmed the news of her wedding by posting a picture of herself in her white suit, holding her wedding bouquet aloft with the caption: “4.3.22.”

They had been due to get married in early 2021 but were forced to postpone their wedding due to Covid restrictions.