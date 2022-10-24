Bonnie Ryan returns to ‘favourite place’ for final leg of 'epic’ honeymoon

Influencer Bonnie Ryan returned to her “favourite place” for the final leg of her honeymoon in recent days.

Ryan has spent the last six weeks travelling around the world with her new husband John Greenhalgh.

The couple, who documented their globetrotting exploits on social media, returned to Ireland on Monday, but Ms Ryan shared one final post from Florida’s Walt Disney World.

"Last day on my honeymoon so had to finish it off in my favourite place,” she wrote on an Instagram story. Following a night time firework display she added: “And that concluded the most epic honeymoon ever.”

The couple tied the knot back in March at a civil ceremony in Dublin before holding a second wedding ceremony in May in the Italian village of La Machi.

They kicked off their honeymoon plans in early September with a trip to South Africa before jetting off to Mexico.

The 29-year-old shared an Instagram reel of one of her dinner outfits from their stay in Cancun.

While in South Africa, they caught up with a host of animals as they hopped on a tour of the cape’s peninsula before heading out to Spier Vineyard in Stellenbosch for a wine tasting and overnight stay, with Bonnie gushing that it was “one of the most amazing places I’ve been”.

A safari experience was on the cards next, and the couple ventured out to the Aquila Private Game Reserve to see lions, rhinos, elephants, giraffes, and zebras in the wild and ride quad bikes on the reserve.

They enjoyed some downtime after their busy day, spending a romantic evening together toasting marshmallows under the stars.

The couple also faced their fears and went sky diving on their trip and later recovered by trying out the amenities in their hotel’s spa.