Boil water notices issued for two counties may be in place for days due to strikes

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson warned there is potential for disruption to services in 12 local authority areas.

Boil water notices are in place in Waterford and Tipperary due to strikes by local authority workers over government plans for services.

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson said they may remain for several days and warned there is potential for disruption to services in 12 local authority areas.

Local authority areas that could be hit are Cork City, Cork county, Kerry, Fingal, South Dublin County Council, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Louth, Carlow, Galway city and Wexford.

“Uisce Éireann, having reviewed the potential impact of strike action and the resulting risk to water quality, took steps earlier this week to protect public health, with several water treatment plants in Waterford and Tipperary going on precautionary boil water from midnight Wednesday,” he said.

The spokesperson said heavy rainfall is adding to the impact on services.

“By mid-day on Friday, there are further impacts to customers across County Waterford and South Tipperary, with some localised impacts also in county Cork,” he said.

“There is little service impact elsewhere and Uisce Éireann is working to minimise disruption and mitigate impacts including providing support to vulnerable customers in the affected areas.”

Tom Cuddy, head of operations at Uisce Éireann, said there have not been any major incidents in its plants or network overnight.

He said there have been a few power outages in the last 24 hours.

Mr Cuddy appealed to Unite to ensure essential services are maintained and allow access to non-Unite members to “access these locations”.

Unite said in a statement that its members rejected a ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

“The dispute centres on the failure of the local authorities and their representative association, the Local Government Management Agency, to engage with Unite concerning what the union believes to be shortcomings in the framework document,” it said.

It said its members want a commitment that members transferring to Irish Water will retain their public service status.

The union said they want strengthening of existing commitments regarding protection of local authority workers and removal of service and age barriers for those wishing to avail of a redundancy option.

It wants the document amended to specify a date and wording for a referendum enshrining public ownership and management of the water system in the constitution.