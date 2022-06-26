Boil water notice explainer: Here’s what you can and can’t do at home

Has your area been issued with a boil water notice?
Here is everything you need to know:
In line with HSE advice on hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.
What water must be boiled for:
Drinking
Drinks made with water
Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
Brushing of teeth
Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
What actions should be taken:
Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).
Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.
Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.
Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.
Boil water notices and children in the home:
Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.
If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible.
It is important to keep babies hydrated.
Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.