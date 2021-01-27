Boeing 737 MAX planes allowed to fly in Irish airspace again following two deadly crashes

Boeing 737 MAX planes are allowed to fly into and out of Irish airspace again after European regulators found they are safe to return to operations following two deadly crashes.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) made the announcement following a recent decision by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which previously had safety concerns about the aircraft.

On March 12, 2019, the IAA suspended Boeing 737 Max planes from entering Irish airspace, with the only exception being for the movement of certain ferry flights for the aircraft.

Several other countries - including those in the EU and the US - also grounded the planes following two fatal crashes which claimed 346 lives.

Among those who lost their life was married father-of-two Mick Ryan from Co Clare. The engineer with the UN World Food Programme was on an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed minutes after take-off.

Read More

According to the EASA, the root cause of the accidents was traced to software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which is intended to make the plane easier to handle.

However, the system was guided by only one “angle of attack” sensor, that kicked in repeatedly if that sensor malfunctioned, pushing the nose of the aircraft downward multiple times. In both accidents, pilots finally lost control of the aircraft, resulting in a crash.

The European regulators issued an “airworthiness directive” for the plane today after mandating a package of software upgrades, electrical wiring rework, maintenance checks, operation-manual updates, and pilot training.

Commenting on this news, IAA aviation regulator Diarmuid Ó Conghaile said: “The publication of this directive sets out the requirements for the MAX to return to service and any 737 MAX aircraft now meeting these requirements will be approved to operate in Irish airspace.

“EASA has conducted a comprehensive review of the measures proposed by Boeing,” he said.

“The IAA and other national European regulators have been involved in the EASA review process.

“We are satisfied that EASA’s review has been comprehensive and ensures that the aircraft is safe to return to operations in Europe.”

EASA executive director Patrick Ky said today the aircraft can safely return to service after extensive analysis by the agency.

“This assessment was carried out in full independence of Boeing or the Federal Aviation Administration and without any economic or political pressure – we asked difficult questions until we got answers and pushed for solutions which satisfied our exacting safety requirements,” he said.

“We carried out our own flight tests and simulator sessions and did not rely on others to do this for us.”

Read More

Irish Independent