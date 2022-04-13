Spanish police are investigating after the body of an Irishman was discovered on a resort beach.

The man - who is aged in his late 40s - is believed to be from the Cork area.

The grim discovery was made after pedestrians came upon the man's body on a beach in the Costa del Sol area.

It is understood the man was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to hospital.

Guardia Civil officers cordoned off the scene and requested a post mortem examination after being satisfied that the man was not involved in a drowning tragedy.

The nature of the Spanish investigation will now be determined by the post mortem results.

However, Spanish police are treating the death as suspicious amid fears the man may have been the victim of an assault.

The man is believed to have been on a pre-Easter holiday in Spain.

Spanish police are speaking with his friends and checking CCTV security camera footage from nearby businesses to determine his last known movements.

The man's identity has not been released by the Spanish authorities.

However, his family have been notified in Ireland and arrangements are underway to have his remains repatriated over the coming days.