The bodies of two men have been found at a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the men's deaths, but initial findings suggest the men died violently.

It is understood the men were known to each other.

The remains of the two men were discovered by a local person in Letterkenny, and gardaí were alerted at 2 pm.

The area has been sealed off to preserve the scene, and the State Pathologist and the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau have been alerted.

The bodies remain at the scene.

It is believed one of the men was discovered in a house, the other in a car.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Letterkenny are currently at the scene in relation to the discovery of two male bodies at a house in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal today, Thursday 23rd December 2021.

“The services of the State Pathologist have been requested, and the scene is currently preserved. The Technical bureau has also been notified. Both bodies remain at the scene at this time.”

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them on 074 916 7100.

More to follow...