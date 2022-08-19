Bodies of Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney repatriated to country they fled from as asylum seekers

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) were found dead inside their Canterbury home on June 7

The bodies of two sisters discovered inside their apartment in Sydney in June have been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the country they fled from as asylum seekers.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) were found dead inside their Canterbury home on June 7 by police.

Authorities believe the two young women who arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017 had been dead for up to a month before their bodies were discovered.

It was reported that there were no signs of forced entry at their home, nor any injuries to their bodies.

The two young women, who were seeking asylum in Australia, had active permanent protection visas claims with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Guardian reported.

The newspaper reported that basis of one sister’s claim for protection included a fear of persecution in Saudi Arabia based on her sexuality, her sister’s linked claim was based on her own fear of persecution.

New South Wales Police confirmed the two sister’s bodies have been taken back to Saudi Arabia.

A Sydney woman who met the pair in January at a ladies-only queer event told The Guardian women “live in fear” in their country.

“I noticed them keeping to themselves in a corner, looking shy and so I went over and started talking to them,” she told the newspaper.

"They said women live in fear of their safety and that they were grateful to be living in Australia, where they could more freely express themselves.

“What’s terribly sad is they told me they were excited to be out at an event like this and that they were ready to start exploring more of Sydney.

"They should have been safe in Australia," the source said.