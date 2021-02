THE bodies of a man and woman have been found in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co Cavan

The bodies of the male and female, both believed to be in their 40s, were found at a house in Cloverhill, near Belturbet, last night at around 8pm.

Gardaí were alerted to the house after the man and woman had not been seen for a number of days.

The area has been sealed off and the State Pathologist's Office has been notified.

Online Editors