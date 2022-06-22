| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bodies found in Tipperary: parked car raised local’s suspicion something was amiss at pensioners’ bungalow

The scene where the bodies of a couple were found in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan. Expand

Close

The scene where the bodies of a couple were found in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

The scene where the bodies of a couple were found in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

The scene where the bodies of a couple were found in a house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The long grass outside the well-kept bungalow on a remote rural road was the only clue from the outside that it had not seen life for quite some time.

More than 18 months ago the couple who lived there, named locally as Nick and Hilary Smith, had told their neighbours in south Tipperary they were moving.

Most Watched

Privacy