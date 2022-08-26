Bob Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour to Dublin later this year.

The concert will take place at the 3Arena on November 7 with tickets going on sale from Thursday, September 1, at 9am.

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan (81) has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning more than 60 years

Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s, when songs such as Mr Tambourine Man, Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin'.

He has sold more than 125 million records, and has received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, ten Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.

In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".