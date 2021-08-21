Bob Dylan allegations could herald a seismic reckoning for music’s ‘untouchables’

The allegations are shocking. In 1965, Bob Dylan – then already revered as the voice of a generation – is said to have groomed a 12-year-old girl over two months before sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

The accuser, identified only by her initials JC, brought a lawsuit against Dylan in the past week.

Her legal case alleges that the Blowin’ in the Wind icon “exploited his position as a musician to provide her with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times”. She also claims he threatened her with physical violence.

The octogenarian singer has denied all allegations and one of his biographers, Clinton Heylin, is insistent the musician was not in New York at the time of the allegations. But that claim has been challenged by the accuser’s lawyer.

After several of cinema’s biggest names, including A-list actor Kevin Spacey and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, were embroiled in abuse scandals, many believe music will soon have its own MeToo movement. Dylan may be far from the only iconic name to face up to allegations of sexual assault and exploitation from the distant past.

In some ways, it’s already happening. This week, R Kelly’s sex abuse trial finally got under way in the US after being delayed by the pandemic. The R&B star – best known for the 1996 global hit I Believe I Can Fly – faces a litany of sex abuse charges dating back 25 years. Several of those who have accused him of sexual assault were minors at the time.

Earlier this year, actress Evan Rachel Wood accused rock star Marilyn Manson of “horrifically abusing” her for years. She was one of several women who came forward with claims about the singer, whose real name is Brian Warner.

Ryan Adams’s career seems to be in freefall after a string of allegations, which began in 2019 when his ex-wife, the actress and singer Mandy Moore said he was “psychologically abusive” during their “dark” marriage.

Singer Phoebe Bridgers then went public about her alleged treatment at the hands of Adams. As a fledgling musician, she says he promised to help her break into the industry. They started a relationship and then, when she broke it off after it became emotionally abusive, she says he threatened to damage her career.

“Ryan had a network too,” Bridgers wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable.

“They told him, by what they said or by what they didn’t, that what he was doing was OK. They validated him. He couldn’t have done this without them.”

Many of the biggest names in music seem to have done what they wanted, when they wanted – and nobody stopped them. And while rock’s mythology has long been rooted in sex and drugs and lots of both, much of the behaviour of the rock gods of the past seems to be utterly deplorable today.

The legend of Led Zeppelin isn’t just built on a series of huge-selling albums released either side of 1970, but on their hard-living, jet-set lifestyle revolving around groupies in every city.

What once seemed like rock’s glorious excess, now feels tawdry and exploitative, especially as there have been persistent suggestions that some of the girls were underage.

A so-called “baby groupie”, Lori Mattix has long claimed she had sex with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page when she was underage. She also claims to have had sex with David Bowie and Mick Jagger when she was a minor.

Another underage groupie, Sable Starr, gave an interview published when she was 15 in 1973 in which she claimed to have had sex with Iggy Pop, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, David Bowie and Marc Bolan. She ran away from home at the age of 16 to begin a relationship with the New York Dolls’ guitarist Johnny Thunders, but it didn’t last, mainly due to his violent jealousy and drug addiction problems.

For years, accounts from the likes of Mattix and Starr were considered little more than rock ’n’ roll tittle-tattle, part and parcel of a wilder and more permissive era when male-dominated bands ruled the roost. Today, they are shocking claims of abuse and exploitation at the hands of much older, wealthy and famous men.

Remarkably, many have simply got away with it.

The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman met and fell in love with future wife Mandy Smith when she was just 13. He was 33 years her senior.

They began a sexual relationship when she was 14, according to Smith, and they married when she was 18. Her sister later called on Wyman to be prosecuted. The bassist said he went to the police but claimed they didn’t want to talk to him about the alleged offence. “I was totally open about it,” he told a reporter years later.

It’s not just musicians. The late BBC DJ John Peel is revered for his championing of bands such as The Undertones, but he also has a murky past. In 1965, at the age of 26, he married an American girl named Shirley Anne Milburn. She was just 15 at the time. He later claimed she

and her family lied about her age. Some years after the marriage ended, she took her own life.

In the long-defunct rock magazine Sounds, he wrote about having a predilection for girls in school uniforms.

In 2012, eight years after his death, a woman, Jane Nevin, came forward to say he had a three-month affair with her when she was just 15. Much of it, she claimed, was conducted at the BBC, and when she became pregnant she had what she described as a “traumatic” abortion.

“He must have known that I was still at school,” she said at the time, “but he didn’t ask and I didn’t mention.”

Too many of Peel’s peers – especially those who were front and centre on stage and adored by millions – never bothered to ask many of their sexual conquests how old they were either.

Whether or not a deluge of music MeToo stories emerges largely depends on what happens with the Dylan allegations.

It was the glut of women who came forward over Harvey Weinstein’s appalling behaviour that didn’t just bring him to justice, but shook up the entire Hollywood system.

Many believe it’s time that music’s garlanded names are brought to book too.

There could be a seismic reckoning ahead.