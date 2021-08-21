| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bob Dylan allegations could herald a seismic reckoning for music’s ‘untouchables’

Bob Dylan. Photo: Getty Expand
Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Bob Dylan. Photo: Getty

Bob Dylan. Photo: Getty

Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith. Photo: Getty

Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith. Photo: Getty

/

Bob Dylan. Photo: Getty

John Meagher Twitter Email

The allegations are shocking. In 1965, Bob Dylan – then already revered as the voice of a generation – is said to have groomed a 12-year-old girl over two months before sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

The accuser, identified only by her initials JC, brought a lawsuit against Dylan in the past week.

Her legal case alleges that the Blowin’ in the Wind icon “exploited his position as a musician to provide her with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times”. She also claims he threatened her with physical violence.

Most Watched

Privacy