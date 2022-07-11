Bluffer Boris Johnson is finally found out, but don’t expect radical change for Northern Ireland

The demise of Boris Johnson is hardly a great surprise. The shock was that he managed to become Prime Minister in the first place.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson’s climb to the top is a story of extreme privilege and shows the class system in Britain is in good health.

The fact he was an instantly recognisable face, both from his time as Mayor of London and also his frequent appearances on Have I Got News For You, helped grease the pole in an age where politics has become more personality than policy.

I have met Johnson a few times. He’s exactly as you’d expect him to be — the deliberately dishevelled hair, the jokey patter, the distraction techniques.

As a former journalist he knows how the news cycle works, relying on the story always moving on to protect him from any real scrutiny.

And it worked — until it didn’t anymore.

Much like Donald Trump, who managed to convince poor Americans living in the neglected Rust Belt states that he was one of them, Johnson took Brexit and tapped into disquiet in parts of England where living standards had been declining for decades.

He convinced those in an increasingly unequal society, where the gap between rich and poor grows bigger by the day, that he understood their fears, that he was the man to fix them.

In reality it was Johnson and the other Etonian elite that helped shape and build the Britain we see today.

Society wasn’t broken. It had been shaped that way by those at the top, and Brexit, which remains the biggest act of self-harm by a nation, was only ever going to make the struggle worse for the majority who do not enjoy Johnson’s wealth and privilege.

Along with sidekick Dominic Cummings he drove the Brexit campaign and captured the insecurities and fears of those who thought it was a chance to a return to a Britain of old, using the misty fog of nostalgia to convince them things were better then and could be again.

Johnson is an English nationalist at heart. He seems to give little thought beyond his London bubble, and yet managed to portray himself as anti-Establishment, when in reality he is the Establishment, along with his Bullingdon Club flunkies, who control vast quantities of Britain’s wealth.

Cummings helped steer the Leave campaign to victory and was the mastermind behind manoeuvring his then friend Johnson into No 10.

He would wander around Portcullis House in Westminster with lobby journalists following behind like ducklings, waiting on him dropping the latest insider gossip like bread crumbs.

It seems no coincidence Johnson’s star began to fade after the two parted ways.

Without Cummings at his right hand the man behind the spin started to emerge and the tide turned, because in reality, he’s just not a very good leader.

It was amazing to watch once loyal Tory colleagues dump him like stale bread when they could see public opinion changing.

The events of the last week perfectly sum up the self-serving nature of the current Government.

As candidates now line up to replace Johnson in Downing Street it is inevitable questions will be asked as to what this means locally and will the change of leader have any impact here?

The DUP will be watching closely as its fortunes are heavily invested in the protocol legislation currently going through Parliament.

The party aligned itself with Johnson during the coup against Theresa May, believing he would have unionists’ best interests at heart.

Johnson courted the DUP with an appearance at the party’s annual conference, during which he made pledges about Brexit which — true to character — he went on to break.

It was reported Rishi Sunak was most sceptical about the proposed Bill and therefore more likely to try and go back to the EU in the hope of a negotiated settlement.

Whoever replaces Johnson is going to be keen to look like their own man or woman, but that does not mean we on this side of the Irish Sea will notice much difference.

While some Prime Ministers have taken a greater interest in Northern Ireland than others, the truth is there is not a single vote in it for them, therefore we are always likely to be an afterthought.

Anyone hoping a change of leader will mean the scrapping of the Legacy Bill is going to be sadly disappointed.

The views of victims rarely reach the halls of power in London. They are instead fed a narrative almost exclusively from the veterans’ lobby.

They have one aim and one aim only, and that is stopping prosecutions of former soldiers. Victims are collateral damage in that pursuit.

The issue of our crisis politics is something few leaders wish to be dealing with.

If you want to judge how much of a priority we are to the new PM, then watch carefully who is appointed Secretary of State. If it is a big hitter, then that’s a sign they are taking it seriously.

However, if it’s just a random name pulled out of a hat to fill a seat, expect more of the same.

For example, the current incumbent, Shailesh Vara, is reported to have once asked if he needed a passport to travel to Derry.