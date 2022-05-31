Bloom 2022: Dublin students create biodiversity village of over 60 bug hotels

Pupils from Ardscoil La Salle and their biodiversity and well-being village in Raheny. Picture: Mark Condren

Twins Katie and Daniel Fee from Ardscoil La Salle with their project ‘Biodiversity And Well-Being Village’, which will be on display in Bloom. Photo: Mark Condren

A group of secondary school students in Dublin have created a biodiversity and well-being village as their entry for the popular Postcard Gardens category at Bloom festival.

Pupils at Ardscoil La Salle in Raheny along with their teacher Sheila Plunkett created the village which includes a number of small wooden structures which are home to hundreds of insects.

The village includes Horsefly Hospital, Multi-Floor Maggot Manion, Burger Queen and The Beatles Bar.

The current transition year students were the first group to start this project two years ago and every year students in second year add to the village so that it continues to grow.

Ms Plunkett said the idea stemmed from wanting the students to come up with creative ideas for their Wood Technology classes. She said the project highlights the importance of nature to our well-being. She said all the wood used is left over from projects within the school.

Third year pupil Emily Fleming (15) and second year student Daniel Fee (14) said the project is a great way for students to learn more about the environment and to leave their mark on the school.

The village is comprised of over 60 insect hotels as the student’s aim was to make it feel “lived in”. The students said insects have a “huge” impact on ecosystems, on agriculture and on human health.

“We done it in second year, that was our big project, and we were really excited to do that, and I really enjoyed doing it. I love doing it,” Miss Fleming said.

“We done a few zooms about biodiversity as well and it’s more than you think, when you don’t know anything about it you don’t really think about what you’re doing to the environment but when you learn more you feel like you can help.”

Ms Plunkett said the insects that they’re hoping to attract are the main pollinators such as grasshoppers, dragonflies, ants, butterflies and bees.

Mr Fee said he was under the impression that individual actions could not have an impact on biodiversity.

“I found out that every little action you do ends up helping biodiversity in some way or form. If everybody does one little thing, it’ll make a big difference,” he said.

“It makes me feel like I’m actually helping in some way, it makes me feel happy when we put it up and can see that actually ants and creatures are enjoying it.

“I’ve made more of a conscious effort, like before I didn’t realise that I could make a difference, so when I found I could I tried really hard to just do anything to make that change.”

Miss Fleming said designing and creating the structure of the buildings takes longer than manually putting them together.

“I think it’s more the structure of the hotel takes longer like getting the sticks, cutting them and sticking them on the outside and waiting for the glue to dry. I think it’s more the structure and we have to cut out all these joints and that’s the only hard part but everything else is quite fun,” she said.

Mr Fee said coming up with clever names for all of the buildings took the longest time as they wanted to get it just right, he said: “We had to get the perfect names, it took a lot of us all sitting down trying to come up with insect names.”

Ms Plunkett added: “The insect hotels look after themselves really, we just need to attach parts back on which fall off due to weather conditions. Our Biodiversity school garden has resilient plants, and we welcome the weeds.”

Ms Plunkett along with fellow teachers Ms Mc Cabe and Mr Coolahan will set up the garden on Tuesday in Phoenix Park.

The students hope to raise awareness and encourage people to create their own biodiversity villages at home, at school or in their local communities.

The school takes part in several WorldWise Global Schools projects and promotes sustainability and recycling.

Ms Plunkett added: “We set up recycling bags in every classroom and staff rooms which are managed by the students, we regularly go litter picking around the school and we have adopted Raheny Road which we litter pick for Raheny Tidy Towns.”

The school teamed up with Dulux Paint and The Garden of Edenmore to bring the project to life.

The Irish Independent is a media partner of Bloom, which takes place from June 2-6 in the Phoenix Park.