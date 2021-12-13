Truckers and hauliers descending on Dublin this morning are intending to “block Dublin Port” in a bid to highlight their frustration at rising fuel prices.

The Facebook page used to organise and generate momentum for the protests has told truckers to converge on the Port from their meeting points and “when you stop, don’t move for the day”.

The 24-hour protest is the second in as many weeks staged by truckers and hauliers in a bid to highlight the financial hardship felt by the sector caused by soaring petrol, diesel and home heating fuel prices. Some farmers have also reportedly joined the protest.

It is believed convoys of trucks and other vehicles will converge on the Port via the M1, N2, N3, N4, N7 and N11.

There are no more reports of heavy traffic on the M50 as the bulk of trucks seem to now be in the city centre. There are more delays expected as other convoys join the network heading in the city, according to M50 Traffic.

However, it is believed there are less trucks involved in the demonstration than expected so far this morning.

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices have asked protesters to be mindful of emergency vehicles and to ensure the protest is peaceful.

They have been posting messages on their Facebook page this morning, with one reading; “Once you arrive, park up lock up and get out of your vehicle.

“Make sure to stay safe and keep an emergency route free.

“Please let port staff come and go.

“No goods in or out!”

Another reads;

“Dublin port is where we need to be. There seems to be a few diversions in place. If we don't get into the port we will be blocking all around the Quays and the 3 Arena. Coming in and out of the tunnel.

"Hold your ground and well done to all who have made the effort so far,” the Facebook group posted in the last while.

It is expected there will be significant traffic disruption due to the protests in the city centre this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said they will be putting an appropriate plan in place to deal with the protest, which is expected to last 24 hours.

