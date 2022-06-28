Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment case against RTÉ to begin tomorrow

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment case against RTÉ will begin at the Work Place Relations Commission (WRC) tomorrow.

The Nationwide host has alleged she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated while working for the broadcaster.

Ms Ní Chofaigh is set to give evidence at the public hearing this week about what she says happened – but the alleged perpetrators will remain anonymous by order of the WRC.

She has lodged a complaint under the Employment Equality Act against the broadcaster – alleging discrimination by way of harassment in July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.

At a preliminary hearing in May, Mairéad McKenna BL, who appeared for the broadcaster, said: “We absolutely deny all allegations against RTÉ.

“My position would be that if it was to continue in public that a direction be given not to name the [alleged] perpetrators. What we’re really seeking is anonymity with respect to the [alleged] perpetrators.”

Ms McKenna said RTÉ would be asking for a direction to be given to the press not to identify any alleged perpetrators in the event of a “slip-up” by counsel in the course of the hearing.

The adjudicating officer, Breiffni O’Neill, agreed to this course of action.

Ms Ní Chofaigh did not attend the May hearing but was represented by Claire Bruton BL, instructed by Aileen Fleming and Jack Gibson of Daniel Spring Solicitors.

Ms Bruton said she had “no difficulty” with an instruction to the press not to name the alleged perpetrators, but added: “My client is very keen for the matter to proceed in public.”

She referred to an internal investigation report in which three individuals were named, one of them a “public figure”.

Ms Bruton said her client had been victimised and “sidelined in the office” after raising the issue.

She said she would be calling several witnesses in addition to Ms Ní Chofaigh, who would need at least three hours to give direct evidence.

Mr O’Neill said an aspect of the claim concerning alleged comments made following a photoshoot would have to be heard in private session.