Television presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has dropped her employment case against RTÉ.

Her claim related to alleged sexual harassment said to have occurred three years ago and a hearing of the matter was due to get underway today.

However, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was told this morning it would not be proceeding and Ms Ní Chofaigh did not attend.

Her barrister Claire Bruton read a statement which said her client “withdraws her allegation of discrimination by the respondent”.

She said agreement had been reached to “move on in the context of an ongoing working relationship”.

The barrister added that Ms Ní Chofaigh now fully accepts the findings of an RTÉ’s internal investigation into the matters.

She said no compensation had been paid as part of the arrangement.

Mairéad McKenna SC, who appeared for RTÉ, confirmed the position.

The popular Nationwide host (51) has previously spoken about being sexually harassed in the workplace when she landed her first job in RTÉ over 30 years ago.

However, her complaint to the WRC involved fresh allegations not previously aired in public.

The Irish Independent understands her case was distinct from a previous complaint, which related to an incident when she was just 18.

The more recent allegations and RTÉ’s response to them were due to be the subject of a four day hearing before the matter was withdrawn this morning.

Ms Ní Chofaigh has separately issued High Court personal injury proceedings against the national broadcaster and it remains to be seen if that will progress.

There has been little activity in her lawsuit since it was filed.

While RTÉ insiders knew the WRC case was approaching, the public nature of it still came as “a shock” to many of Ms Ní Chofaigh’s colleagues.

At a preliminary hearing at Lansdowne House in Dublin last May, it emerged the presenter would be giving evidence about what she alleges happened.

However, the WRC ordered that the alleged perpetrators would remain anonymous.

Her was under the Employment Equality Act and involved allegations of discrimination by way of harassment in July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.

Ms Ní Chofaigh issued the High Court proceedings in April 2020 and filed her WRC claim a few weeks later.

At the preliminary hearing, Ms McKenna said: “We absolutely deny all allegations against RTÉ.”

The matters alleged in her now withdrawn complaint predated Ms Ní Chofaigh’s time at Nationwide, which she joined in October 2019.

The mother-of-four has been tight-lipped about the nature of her case, previously telling the Irish Independent she couldn’t comment.

However, she has spoken about the earlier harassment incident.

In an interview with Newstalk in 2008 she revealed the devastating effect it had on her life.

"Sexual harassment then, nobody understood it," she said.

"I understood it as a feeling, what it made you feel, but I didn't have the words to articulate it.

"I didn't even understand that's what you called it, but somebody trying to undermine you by making you feel dirty and making sexual innuendo.

"That's the only definition I have of it because I've been there.

"I found myself in quite a serious situation with an internal inquiry instigated by myself because of the stuff I had gone through with a male colleague.

“At 18, to find yourself going ‘Oh my God, oh my God, what has happened?’ and this thing, the inquiry, is running in front of me like a machine and I have no control over it.

“To find yourself in front of suits being asked questions and not knowing how you are feeling.”

Ms Ní Chofaigh described herself as very innocent when she started at RTÉ and believes people took advantage of her.

The perpetrator in that incident is dead and RTÉ has never revealed the outcome of its inquiry.

She referred to an internal investigation report in which three individuals were named, one of them a “public figure”.