Black Friday top tips as Irish shoppers set to spend over €18,000 every minute

Irish shoppers are set to spend over €18,000 every minute during the Black Friday sales with women typically spending 66pc more than men.

New data from AIB reveals that Irish consumers are expected to spend circa €26 million online during Black Friday, which is 33pc more than on Cyber Monday.

The busiest time for shopping on the day will be between 10am to 12pm as consumers spend online during work hours. The second busiest time will be between 11am to 12pm.

There was €5,700 a minute spent on clothes alone on Black Friday last year, a 261pc increase in value compared to a normal day.

This equates to over 97,000 transactions on clothing websites throughout the day or approximately one transaction every second.

On a normal day, the number of online clothing transactions is a fraction of that, coming in at just below 30,000. Black Friday this year will fall on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28.

The data was compiled from over one million card transactions carried out by Irish consumers online during Black Friday 2021 and has been anonymised and aggregated.

Based on this data, AIB revealed that clothing ranks first for consumer spending on Black Friday, followed by Electronics, Groceries, Department Stores and Hardware.

Jewellery will see the biggest sales boost with consumers spending 408pc more than usual on Black Friday.

The majority of electronics at 55pc are purchased online while 93pc of health and beauty sales are made in-person.

Those between the ages of 25 and 34 are most likely to shop online at midnight, hoping to grab a bargain before everyone else.

Women spend 144pc more on clothing than men spend on Black Friday, while men spend 377pc more on automobile services and sales.

Head of SME banking at AIB John Brennan said: “As people prepare for winter against a backdrop of cost-of-living increases, many are looking to complete their holiday shopping early and find Black Friday deals.”

“AIB’s data shows that consumers are increasingly choosing online when it comes to grabbing a bargain on Black Friday.

“While this ensures more choice for consumers, it’s also important to consider the impact that buying from abroad can have on the climate. Shopping locally where possible ensures we are minimising our carbon footprint, and it supports local businesses.”

AIB has recommended a number of tips for consumers to stay safe from scammers while shopping online.

Shoppers should beware of bargains, while Black Friday is all about getting the best bargains, buyers beware, because if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Check that the website payment page you are buying through is secure – make sure you’re not buying from a fake or imitation website or going to the website via a link in an ad.

Look out for criminals who send text messages or call you pretending to be AIB. Customers should be careful and never click on a link in a text message.

Shoppers should never share their card reader codes or one-time passwords. When buying something online from an individual never transfer money directly to a seller’s account.

Consumers should check their bank statements often, you can view statements quickly online after you have purchased something to ensure you have been charged the correct amount.

Once you’re done shopping online, ensure you have logged out of any websites you have used to ensure there isn’t a risk of them being used by someone else.