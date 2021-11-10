Bishop Francis Duffy ‘humbled and surprised’ to be appointed as Archbishop of Tuam by Pope Francis

Ordination of Francis Duffy as Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois in 2013. Photo by: John McElroy

Bishop Francis Duffy said he is “surprised and humbled” to be appointed as the Archbishop of Tuam by Pope Francis.

The Archbishop-elect had a concelebrate Mass at 10am today with Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland and current Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary.

It took place in the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam.

Speaking at the mass, Archbishop-elect Duffy (63) said: “I follow in the footsteps of a true shepherd who has led this diocese with great wisdom, sensitivity, and faithfulness for 27 years as Archbishop.

“I thank the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, for his assistance and encouragement over the last while.

“I am certainly surprised and humbled to be appointed to this archdiocese and naturally I am a little sad at leaving my own diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois.”

Archbishop Duffy studied for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, and was ordained a priest for the diocese of Kilmore in 1982 in Saint Mogue’s Church, Bawnboy, Co Cavan.

He taught at Saint Patrick’s College, Cavan, and was appointed principal of Fatima and Felim’s Secondary School, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim in 1996.

After 12 years as principal, Fr Francis was appointed diocesan secretary and financial administrator and chancellor.

During that time he was a resident priest in the parish of Laragh, Co Cavan.

On July 17, 2013, he was then appointed Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois with his episcopal ordination taking place at Saint Mary’s Church, Athlone.

As a member of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, Archishop Duffy is currently chair of the Council for Liturgy, a member of the Council for Education, as well as a member of the Commission for Worship, Pastoral Renewal and Faith Development.

Archbishop Duffy referenced the “declining number of clergy” today.

He said: “You all are needed more than ever now. Best wishes to all of you. Know that your service is very important to us all.

"It reflects a heartfelt gratitude and positive view of priests and what they mean to so many people.

"So this morning I would like to say a special word of greeting to the priests of the archdiocese of Tuam. I have a lot to learn and am looking forward to doing so with their help.”

The newly elected archbishop said Google maps will be his go-to page for some time as he plans on going on “the highways and byways and the boats to visit the people in their parishes as soon as possible.”

Next Sunday, Archibishop Duffy will be at the International Eucharistic and Marian Shrine at Knock to pray for those who died during the pandemic, and for those who are bereaved and for all who sacrificed so much during that time.

He added: “It has been a traumatic time for so many people and it has also been a time when we have witnessed so much selfless goodness and neighbourliness.”