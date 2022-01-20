Bishop criticised over ‘unreasonable’ treatment of priest who left ministry after Shirley Bassey drag performance

A Catholic Bishop has been strongly criticised over his treatment of a priest who recently announced he had been laicised by Pope Francis and was leaving the priesthood after 28 years in ministry.

Popular parish priest, Fr Richard Geoghegan, served in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary, and appeared on hotelier and TV personality Francis Brennan’s Grand Tour of Vietnam in 2017 in which he entertained audiences with his drag impersonation of singer Shirley Bassey.

However, the performance sparked a backlash among conservative catholics, with one blog demanding that Bishop Phonsie Cullinan dismiss him from the priesthood.

On Thursday, the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP), which represents over 1,000 priests in Ireland, said it was “with dismay and sadness” that it had learned that Richard Geoghegan of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore had left the priesthood.

The former priest tweeted on Sunday evening that he had been officially dismissed by Rome.

The priests' group revealed that in 2020, they were contacted by a priest from Waterford and Lismore diocese because he felt that Richard Geoghegan was being “pushed out of priesthood”, even though there was no allegation or official complaint against him.

One of the ACP leadership team met Fr Geoghegan and, with his agreement, accompanied him to a meeting with Dr Cullinan.

The priest later obtained the minutes of the meeting. The ACP claim these were "completely distorted", and only included some of what the bishop had said, and nothing of what Fr Geoghegan or the ACP member had said.

During 2021, Dr Cullinan withdrew Fr Geoghegan's celebret, which is a card that acknowledges a priest is in good standing with his bishop. This meant that Fr Geoghegan could no longer say Mass publicly or officiate as a priest. The ACP allege that the priest was not alerted by the bishop or the diocese about this development. However, he was asked to leave the house provided for him by the diocese.

According to Fr Geoghegan, because he felt unsupported and “not wanted” by Bishop Cullinan, he then reluctantly signed the laicisation papers, requesting that Pope Francis allow him to leave the priesthood.

“Richard Geoghegan’s reluctant signing of his laicisation papers after 28 years of service to the diocese of Waterford and Lismore has left him at 54 years of age, without an income, accommodation and dependant on a derisory financial settlement,” the priests' group said.

According to the ACP, Bishop Cullinan’s treatment of Fr Richard Geoghegan was “inappropriate, unreasonable and unacceptable”.

The Irish Independent asked Bishop Cullinan to respond to the ACP’s claims but a spokesperson said, “The Diocese will not be making any further comment on what is a private and confidential matter.”

However, the spokesperson pointed to a statement by Bishop Cullinan on the diocesan website.

It states, “Of his own accord, Richard Geoghegan petitioned Pope Francis for laicisation from the priesthood on 31st March 2021. At the meeting last March, Richard attended the diocesan offices, in the company of a chosen colleague, to sign the request to the Holy Father for laicisation.”

“On 15th December 2021, Pope Francis granted Richard Geoghegan’s petition, meaning that he is no longer a priest. I wish to acknowledge and thank Richard for his pastoral ministry over the years and wish him well for his future.”

The former priest tweeted on Sunday: “I entered seminary in 1987 at the age of 19. I was ordained in 1993 at the age of 25. On 7/1/22 I was officially dismissed by Rome. On Friday 14/01/22 my Bishop was happy to dispense me. I’m a good man. And he talks about the shortage of vocations.”

Hundreds of people, including former parishioners, tweeted their support and disappointment to the priest over what had happened.