Bishop blasts ‘narrow and radical’ Integrated Education Bill

An Integrated Education Bill has been branded “a very radical and very narrow piece of legislation” by a leading Catholic bishop at Stormont.

Education leaders from both sides of the religious divide have been defending their positions as the Bill continues its progress through committee stage.

The bill, from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, is “seeking to reform and meet the growing demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools, allowing for its promotion and provision”.

Bishop Donal McKeown appeared before Stormont’s Education Committee yesterday on behalf of the NI Commission for Catholic Education, and warned that the prospect of promoting one sector above others, which the bill would do in its present state, would be counter productive.

“Most sectors in Northern Ireland are seeking to move towards a much greater integrating role for education,” said Bishop McKeown, a former school principal.

“There are many schools not called integrated which are much more integrated than integrated schools.

“We are all committed to ensuring we can integrate education provision and allow for the choice of parents.

“There seems to be a mixed message that integrated education is the only option for integrating.”

Quizzed by committee chair Chris Lyttle if he was concerned about the low numbers of people from outside the Catholic community attending Catholic schools, Bishop McKeown replied: “Some parents wanted to send their child to a particular school and were threatened in their own community that they daren’t dare go near that Catholic school.”

Committee members have already voiced concerns over the bill, both on the timing – with the Independent Review of Education underway – and the fact that as it stands, it would elevate integrated education to a higher priority than other sectors.

Gerry Campbell, Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), told the committee that the bill would “clearly be in conflict with CCMS’s existing statutory duties”.

He said there was real concern over how the CCMS “could be asked to promote two different sectors simultaneously”.

“CCMS does not believe the school system can be planned based on first choice preferences expressed, there will always [be] what will be categorised as more popular schools in any area,” he said.

Also giving evidence was Fintan Murphy, of the Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service.

“We would contend that Catholic schools and their ethos provide a welcome to all meets the definition of integrated education,” he told MLAs.

“Catholic schools are integrated to parish, to cultural organisations and to local business.

“Rather than being sectarian, I believe schools have been forward thinking in bringing communities together for a long, long time,” he added.

Also having their say on the proposed bill was the Transferor Representatives’ Council (TRC), the educational policy-making arm of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Methodist Church and the Church of Ireland.

Mr Peter Hamill, from the Church of Ireland, said there were concerns about the timing of the bill ahead of the independent review of the whole education system.

“It interferes with that and possibly puts one sector above another,” he told MLAs.

“The possibility is that resources would be concentrated on one sector which would be detrimental to other schools.

“Some reports would say that parents go for the best education for their children and that’s what we need to look for and not necessarily the specifics of which type of school would you like to.”

Dr Andy Brown, from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said there seems to be pressure on schools within the controlled sector to “transform to integrated status because of the financial incentives in so doing”.

“This undermines the sectors that are already there,” he said.

NI Commissioner for Children and Younger People, Koulla Yiasouma, told MLAs that the first integrated school was set up in 1981 and in spite of legislation to promote and facilitate integrated education, just under 7% of primary and post-primary schools are integrated today.

“The consequence of segregation is an inefficient system,” she added.

“The bill does not attempt to prioritise one sector over another but instead tries to level the playing field.

“The lack of promotion has meant the integrated education has not grown in the way it should have.

“There is this undertone of sectoral influence and we need to remove that.

“An integrated ethos will absolutely bring us closer and I look forward to the day we don’t have maintained, controlled, integrated in the future and we just have one system where the local school in the community is the best school for that child.”

On the conflict with the Independent Review of Education, Ms Yiasouma added: “It’s unfair to expect this bill to be delayed while we spend years in reviewing and reforming our education system.”