Bishop blasts ‘narrow and radical’ Integrated Education Bill

Mark Bain

An Integrated Education Bill has been branded “a very radical and very narrow piece of legislation” by a leading Catholic bishop at Stormont.

Education leaders from both sides of the religious divide have been defending their positions as the Bill continues its progress through committee stage.

The bill, from Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, is “seeking to reform and meet the growing demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools, allowing for its promotion and provision”.

