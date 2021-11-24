Births, smoking and alcohol consumption all declining in Ireland, latest health report shows

The number of births have fallen by 24pc between 2011 and 2020

People in Ireland are having fewer children, smoking less and drinking less alcohol in the past 10 years, a new report from the Department of Health shows.

Those aged 15 and older drank, on average, 10 litres of alcohol last year, down from 14 litres in 2000.

The number of cigarettes consumed per person fell dramatically in the past 20 years, from close to 2,300 per year to close to 700 cigarettes per year.

Among the key health trends highlighted by the department is the number of live births in Ireland has fallen from 74,011 in 2011 to just under 56,000 last year, a 24pc decrease. The number of births fell year-on-year since 2011, data compiled by the CSO and Eurostat, shows.

Ireland’s rate of birth as measured against the population also fell by close to a third in the nine years from 2011-2020. This is despite fertility rates in Ireland being the third highest in the EU, behind France and Romania.

Ireland appears to have an aging population and this is borne out by the fact that Ireland’s over-65 population has grown from 550,000 to 740,000 between 2012-2021 while the number of people under 14 has remained largely unchanged in the same timeframe, around 990,000.

The number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland will be greater than those 14 and younger by the year 2031 and close to a quarter of the Irish population will be over 65 by the year 2041. Ireland’s population is expected to grow to 5.7 million by this year.

The average life expectancy of people in Ireland has also increased, to 80.8 years for men and for women as of 2019. This is the sixth-highest life expectancy in the EU.

Population health at the national level presents a picture of decreasing mortality rates and high self-perceived health over the past 10 years.

Ireland has the highest self-perceived health status in the EU, with 84pc of people rating their health as good or very good. The number of people reporting a chronic illness or health problem is also better than the EU average, at around 25pc of the population.

Age-standardised mortality rates have also declined for all causes over the past decade by 16pc, but the most notable declines were seen in suicide (-41.6pc), pneumonia (-49.4pc) and stroke (-44.9pc). Infant mortality also decreased by 22.2pc since 2010 and remains below the EU average.

The report also shows women in Ireland are more likely to visit their GP than men, with the average woman visiting her GP close to five times in 2019 while men on average went between three and four times.

Women aged 35-44 are more than twice as likely to visit their GP as they attended an average of five times while men went just twice in the same timeframe.

The number of people seeking treatment for alcohol problems fell between 2011 and 2020 but there was an increase in the number that sought treatment for drug issues. More than 6,000 people entered treatment for alcohol issues in 2020, down from 7,719 in 2011. The number of people who sought drug treatment in 2020 stood at 3,716, up from 3,265 in 2011.

Figures on the number of deaths from Covid-19 show the significant burden of mortality that older sections of the population carried.

aged Fewer than 185 people under the age of 55 died in Ireland with the virus up to November 14, while more than 5,400 people 55 and older died with the disease since the start of the pandemic.

whoOf those died with the virus, at least 86pc had underlying medical conditions, data from the Health Protection Surveillance centre showed.



