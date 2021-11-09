Billy Hutchinson statement is indicative of growing outrage within loyalism

In 1994 when the Combined Loyalist Military Command agreed to call a cessation to violence it created an environment where loyalists could be given a seat at the political negotiating table.

The carefully choreographed move came six weeks after the IRA announced their ceasefire.

Billy Hutchinson was among a team that included David Ervine and William ‘Plum’ Smith and Hugh Smyth. Of that team of four, Hutchinson is the only surviving member, the other three having all since passed away.

As such he remains one of the last custodians of that generation of loyalism who pushed for a transition from violence to peace.

That transition was not universally popular at the time.

The DUP refused to sign the Good Friday Agreement. It walked out of talks when Sinn Féin and the loyalist parties joined, because weapons had not been yet been decommissioned. It was only because of people like Hutchinson and Ervine, who had the respect of the paramilitaries they needed to convince to back the peace, that delivering peace was possible at that time. It required those men, who themselves had paramilitary pasts, to go into their communities and try to sell the peace to their members.

Back in 2019, former UUP leader Lord Empey accused the DUP of using the Agreement as protection in the Brexit talks even though they "did all they could to wreck" it at the time.

The veteran peer recalled the DUP's opposition to the 1998 treaty and also highlighted that the then party leader Arlene Foster and then chief whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson quit the UUP over the issue.

And so, it is a strange juncture in Northern Ireland’s journey that we now find ourselves in a place with the DUP using the Agreement in their opposition to the NI Protocol and the Progressive Unionist Party, now led by Hutchinson, expressing reservations about the Agreement, claiming it was manipulated to advance a nationalist agenda.

For republicans and nationalists, the Agreement was part of a process, creating a political path to achieve their aim of Irish unity peacefully, albeit accepting that was something that was going to take generations. Loyalism appears to have considered the Agreement a settlement that would secure Northern Ireland’s place in the Union forever more.

For someone like Hutchinson to speak in such strong terms against what he now sees as a malign force within the Agreement while Sir Jeffrey is saying it must be protected against the Protocol is an interesting development.

With just three councillors, the PUP is no longer a political force and has little or no sway when it comes to the UK Government and EU negotiations. But as a member of the loyalist negotiating team of 1998, Hutchinson still has influence with large sections of loyalism.

His statement says they remain committed to peace and achieving their aim through peaceful means, but it will still cause concern, at such a delicate stage of the Brexit talks and coming so close to an election, with unionism in a period of radical change and transformation.

The real worry for the British and Irish governments is that the views expressed by Hutchinson are reflective of a growing section of loyalism and if they gain traction, that could be difficult to control in the future.