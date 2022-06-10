‘Big spike’ in Covid may happen in the autumn, Donnelly warns as Government consider new round of boosters

A “big spike” in Covid-19 infections “may” happen in the autumn, the minister for health has warned.

Stephen Donnelly said that “another round” of Covid boosters may be rolled out in the autumn alongside the flu jab to target a surge in the virus.

However, he has also revealed that only one in three people eligible for their second booster have actually gotten the jab.

He said that the Government is now putting plans in place to deal with a “big spike” in the coming months.

“We are looking to the autumn. We are now planning to say, well, ‘What if we have a big spike in the autumn’? It may happen,” he said.

“We are now seeing spikes in some other EU member states.

“What we’re working through is exactly what plans should be in place.”

He said the new Covid-19 advisory group, as well as a group of scientists, have been in recent days attending seminars in Dublin and working through plans to prepare for a surge.

Minister Donnelly also warned if the recent increases in hospitalistions of Covid-19 patients continue, elective surgeries may be cancelled.

“If we are looking at another substantial increase in the hospitalisations, that of course has an impact on our efforts on the waiting lists and on elective care.”

Only about one third of those eligible for the second booster to date have taken it, which are people aged 65 and those who are immunocompromised.

“When we look at the profile of the people in hospital, many of them are over 65 and unfortunately, many of them have not had the second booster,” Minister Donnelly.

He said that he has received “no advice nor have there been any questions raised in the department of health at this point about additional restrictions”.

“Undoubtedly the single most important message now is to get vaccinated.

“We are looking very seriously to autumn,” he said.

He also said new vaccines which have been tailored especially to fight Omicron may be available by the end of the year.

“There are new vaccines that are in the pipeline that may be available later on this year, including ones that have been tailored specifically to Omicron.

Minister Donnelly said the EU Commission as well as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) are working on rolling the new vaccines out.

“It might be an option, for example, to have another round of boosters in the autumn alongside the flu programme,” he said.



