Big Read: what Ireland can learn from New Zealand’s Zero Covid approach

A music festival with crowds packed tightly and not a mask to be seen. A rugby match under floodlights, the stands full of people, the atmosphere palpable. Friends gathering in cafés, happy smiles, shopping bags at their feet.

This is New Zealand, and images like these have practically taunted us for months. They remind us of all we have lost as we hunker down in yet another lockdown, with no definite end in sight.

Under the leadership of Labour prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the country is widely regarded as having handled the pandemic exceptionally well. Not only is its total death toll — 25 — far lower than most of the daily reported deaths in this country over this bleak month, but life there has been close to ‘normal’ since last summer.

By adopting ruthlessly strict border controls with a mandatory hotel quarantine system for 14 days, it has been able to suppress Covid to such a degree that, last June, while Ireland was contemplating whether the GAA inter-county championships could go ahead, rugby matches at Ellis Park were attracting almost 50,000 people.

Sonja Tiernan, from Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, moved to New Zealand when she was offered the position as the chair of Irish studies at the University of Otago. “Our lives here at the moment would shock Irish people at how normal we are living and interacting with others,” she says. “My own family are shocked when I send them pictures of nights out or groups of people together.”

She says an event on Tuesday with the Irish ambassador to New Zealand, Peter Ryan, was a case in point: “It was booked out and we were able to greet people and mix in the style of the pre-Covid days.”

Tiernan and her wife, Charlotte Hall, were getting used to life in the small city of Dunedin in the South Island when the pandemic began. New Zealand was one of the first countries to go into full lockdown. “All travel was restricted beyond 5km and everywhere closed except supermarkets and chemists,” Tiernan says.

Lock in: Dún Laoghaire native Sonja Tiernan (centre) at her work Christmas party in New Zealand last December

Whatsapp Lock in: Dún Laoghaire native Sonja Tiernan (centre) at her work Christmas party in New Zealand last December

A phased reopening was accompanied by mandatory quarantine for anyone, especially New Zealand ex-pats, who wished to return to the country. “All of the measures on imposed quarantine are fully supported,” she says. “The evidence of support for these measures were seen in the October general election with the Labour Party and Ardern topping the polls.

“At the moment,” she adds, “there is some concern about when the vaccine will reach us — we still do not have an exact timescale for this.”

Ultimately though, Tiernan believes the Zero-Covid example of New Zealand should be applied in Ireland. “I am angry that so many people clearly were allowed to travel into the country without strict restrictions or, indeed, proper follow-up procedures for those supposed to self-isolate.





Mood change

“I watched Leo Varadkar’s interview [on Claire Byrne Live last Monday] and his remarks about enforced travel restrictions and quarantine preventing people from holidaying in Spain in the summer or attending interviews in London is outrageous. These types of travel should not be allowed.”

It is a sentiment shared by Tomás Ryan, a neuroscientist at Trinity College Dublin and one of the leading academics in the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), which is arguing for Ireland to adopt a Zero-Covid strategy.

Since March, when Ireland was first put in lockdown, Ryan has been calling for mandatory hotel quarantine for all those flying into the country as well as an all-Ireland approach to suppress the virus.

“Often, it felt as though our message was falling on deaf ears,” he says. “But there has been a real change in mood over the past month or so. Politicians and community leaders have started to talk about it [Zero Covid] more positively.”

Up in the air: Terminal at Dublin Airport on Wednesday. It is estimated that half of all people flying in are on holiday. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Up in the air: Terminal at Dublin Airport on Wednesday. It is estimated that half of all people flying in are on holiday. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Several TDs — including Labour leader Alan Kelly, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall and Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett — have urged the Government to introduce stringent border controls. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says everyone flying here should be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days.

Furthermore, a survey of 1,000 people for Claire Byrne Live showed that 91pc of respondents favoured mandatory hotel quarantine or the sort used in New Zealand and Australia.

“Polls showed that most people wanted increased restrictions before Christmas,” Ryan says, “the sort of things that would bring us to Zero Covid anyway and they were ahead of the Government on this, but with the month we’ve just had, public opinion has got significantly stronger.”

The term Zero Covid means different things to different people. Broadly speaking, it means the elimination of all cases of coronavirus from a country or region and differs from eradication, which means wiping out a disease on a global level.

Frustration: Aoife McLysaght, a professor of genetics at Trinity College Dublin and a Zero-Covid advocate. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Whatsapp Frustration: Aoife McLysaght, a professor of genetics at Trinity College Dublin and a Zero-Covid advocate. Photo by Gerry Mooney

For Ryan, the strategy means getting case numbers down to such a low figure — the low double figures Ireland had at the end of June and beginning of July — that can be detected, isolated and traced effectively. “Lockdown helps bring numbers down, but we risk being in lockdown all year — or going in and out of lockdowns — if we don’t get serious about those who travel into the country unimpeded,” he says.

At the moment, while passenger numbers at Irish airports have declined by 95pc on this time last year, significant numbers are still travelling flying into Ireland. Between December 1 and January 11, almost 190,000 people came here — most of them from the UK. They are still coming. From Monday to Wednesday this week, 4,463 passengers arrived at Dublin Airport.

It is still possible to travel to holiday destinations such as Lanzarote. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil this week that half of all people flying into the country had been on holiday.

Dublin GP Ray Walley says he is only too familiar with people travelling to and from the country for non-essential reasons. “Some of them are getting Covid and are infecting others,” he says. “It’s something all my GP colleagues have noticed and it’s infuriating. There’s a personal responsibility to this, of course — they’re clearly not sticking to the 5km limits. But they shouldn’t be allowed back without mandatory quarantine and the Government has been dragging their heels on this.”

Dr Walley says he knows three Brazilian natives who returned to Ireland his month bringing Covid with them. He is concerned about new variants of the virus — including those originating in Brazil and South Africa — and believes an unwillingness to tackle quarantining for anyone arriving in Ireland has greatly worsened the Covid picture here.

There are personal stories that haunt him too. “I am aware of a 70-year-old man who went on holidays to Spain in September/October and three days into his holiday he developed Covid-like symptoms. Four days later, he had to get on a plane to come back to Ireland and he drove directly to Beaumont Hospital and he died there. His partner was totally honest about what they had done because they were very aware that there was potential for infection on the aircraft.”

Niall Conroy is an Irish public health doctor working in Australia. He has seen first-hand how his adopted home has employed a strict hotel quarantine regime — a system given worldwide prominence when leading tennis players complained about its severity in the run up to next month’s Australian Open. Australia has more than five times the population of the Republic of Ireland yet its total Covid death count — 909 — is likely to be exceeded this month alone here.

“If you want to achieve Zero Covid, you have to establish 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine and you have to be able to control the borders,” Dr Conroy says. “It’s a big deal to implement — it takes a lot of effort, it requires a lot of staff, it needs a legal framework and you have to have round-the-clock support for people that are in the hotels.

“The major benefit of a Zero Covid strategy is its sustainability,” he adds. “Once it’s up and running, the system works well and can be kept going until the population is adequately protected by vaccination. What’s not sustainable are rolling lockdowns, living with the uncertainty of oscillating between varying levels of restrictions, and elderly and vulnerable people being afraid to leave their homes for the next year. What’s also unsustainable is the fact that the country’s public health doctors are overwhelmed and have been for a year.

“They’re on their knees managing cases and outbreaks because the Government is vetoing their consultant contract, which would enable them to recruit public health specialists from overseas.”

While border controls at airports and ports could be manageable, Dr Conroy says, dealing with the challenges faced by the Northern Ireland border will be especially difficult.

“Obviously, an all-island quarantine programme is the best option,” he says. “But when 3,000 of your citizens are dead and there could be another year of this left, I think the politicians need to step up and make some tough decisions about how they go alone on this issue if the Northern Ireland government won’t play ball.”

Anthony Staines, public health systems professor at Dublin City University and a member of ISAG, says the border challenge is not insurmountable. “We have members on both sides of the Border and we’ve talked to people in Australia about how they have managed their internal borders and how they deal with communities there. It’s obvious that we can’t seal the Northern Ireland border — the British army weren’t able to do it with guns and helicopters so public health certainly can’t do it — but what you can do is manage the Border.”

Staines believes the best policy is for people on the Border to be registered. “You get a little pass that says, ‘Fred works there and can go across the border and back as he sees fit.’ We have separate guidance for lorry drivers — it’s completely workable.”

New travel rules

He says the significant reduction in the case numbers we experienced at the beginning of this month was testament to restrictions and social distancing, and he believes that, in tandem with mandatory hotel quarantine and controlled movement at the Border, a short period of even greater restriction would quickly get the numbers down to the point where the country can reopen.

“It’s a truism that the more severe the lockdown, the more effective it is,” he says. “This should be the last lockdown. My concern is if we don’t address the fact that people are coming into the country and not quarantining properly, we simply won’t get to a sustainable rate of infection.”

The Government announced new travel rules this week. All overseas arrivals will have to provide a negative/’not detected’ result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before travelling here.

Arrivals from Brazil and South Africa will be required to quarantine in a designated facility, such as a hotel, for 14 days. Those arriving from other countries without a negative PCR test will also be obliged to quarantine in a hotel, but they can leave after five days (and continue to isolate themselves elsewhere for the remainder of the 14-day period) if they get a negative PCR result on arrival.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Whatsapp New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

People arriving from Britain will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days, but at home and not in a hotel.

Aoife McLysaght, a professor of genetics at Trinity College Dublin and a Zero-Covid advocate, believes such measures don’t go nearly far enough. “It’s extremely frustrating,” she says. “The Government seems to be terrified of closing borders even though we’re in the grip of a public health crisis.

“And their argument that it would be difficult to ‘unseal’ the Border just makes no sense. You keep quarantine in place until the vaccine rollout is complete. At that point, the population is protected. It’s something that should have been done a long time ago, but we’re still dithering. At least, there’s a sense that other parts of Europe see the need to bring in tight measures. Angela Merkel has been talking about ‘No Covid’ — it’s the same thing. But our suggestions seem to be dismissed out of hand by this government.”

Despite renewed calls from the opposition, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to dismiss Zero Covid as a workable strategy.

“Both Nphet [the National Public Health Emergency Team] and Government find it a bit frustrating about the Zero-Covid promise,” he said, at a press conference. “The, ‘if only you did this one thing, in three months we’ll all be living like New Zealand’. Like, that’s a false promise — it really is.”

Others are similarly sceptical about attempting the replicate the New Zealand model. “I think it is a theoretical pipe dream,” says Edgar Morgenroth, professor of economics at Dublin City University. “The whole thing is not really practical. Keeping it out and keeping it at zero is not feasible. Australia and New Zealand don’t have thousands of truckers going back and forth. They [Zero-Covid advocates] talk about antigen tests, but we know they’re not that good.

“And even though Australia has had very low case numbers, they’ve had to lock down several times. Even the quarantine at the airport isn’t foolproof — Australia, and even New Zealand have shown that.”

For Morgenroth, future restrictions should revolve around localised lockdowns, rather than a blunt force countrywide approach. “The Germans had a perfectly good strategy, which they abandoned in September — probably because their [16] federal states could not agree. But the idea is a good one. You get it down to manageable numbers, but if cases rise in a certain area, you do localised, significant restrictions — but that’s not Zero Covid.”

Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet said on Thursday that Ireland would remain a “leaky country” and that Zero Covid was an “utterly false promise”. At the same press conference, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said: “We simply could not seal the borders and stop movement of people in and out.”

For Sonja Tiernan, however, closing the New Zealand border has been the key to stamping out the virus in the country. “It has kept people safe here, the economy is continuing to operate and people with small businesses are open.”

But the restrictions have a price. “I feel extremely cut off from Ireland right now,” she says. “I was due to go home in June 2020 for a conference and for my mother’s 80th birthday this February. I have not been home since Christmas 2019 — this is the longest time I have been away from Ireland and it is heartbreaking, especially as people are experiencing such a traumatic time right now.

“I feel somewhat guilty being here and not in Ireland. My father was in hospital last year for a number of weeks and he was not allowed any visitors due to Covid. While I know if I was at home I could not have visited him either, it was a particularly disturbing time for me to be so far away. I do panic at times and wonder will I ever get home again.”