Big Read: what Ireland can learn from New Zealand’s Zero Covid approach

With just 25 Covid deaths in total, New Zealand has been hailed by some as an example that Ireland needs to follow, while others say it is a pipe dream. John Meagher investigates

Fans enjoy the atmosphere during a match between the All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand last October Expand

Fans enjoy the atmosphere during a match between the All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand last October

A music festival with crowds packed tightly and not a mask to be seen. A rugby match under floodlights, the stands full of people, the atmosphere palpable. Friends gathering in cafés, happy smiles, shopping bags at their feet.

This is New Zealand, and images like these have practically taunted us for months. They remind us of all we have lost as we hunker down in yet another lockdown, with no definite end in sight.

Under the leadership of Labour prime minister Jacinda Ardern, the country is widely regarded as having handled the pandemic exceptionally well. Not only is its total death toll — 25 — far lower than most of the daily reported deaths in this country over this bleak month, but life there has been close to ‘normal’ since last summer.

