Big Read: Tall storeys – should we be aiming higher with our buildings?

When Liberty Hall was constructed in the 1960s, it seemed that building up was the future. Then the high-rise vision faltered, with Johnny Ronan the latest developer to have his plans frustrated. John Meagher asks if we are too scared of heights

The potential view from the top of Johnny Ronan&rsquo;s proposed 167m Waterfront tower, which was refused permission last week. Photo by The Drone Guys Expand
Aerial view of Dublin looking out towards Croke Park. Photo by The Drone Guys Expand
Architectural historian Emma Gilleece. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Developer Johnny Ronan. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
Johnny Ronan&rsquo;s proposed Waterfront Tower Expand
Cork city council has given planning permission to Custom House Quay, a 140m, 34-storey tower in the city&rsquo;s docks Expand
Ireland's tallest buildings. Graphic by Shane Mc Intyre Expand

Close

Architectural historian Emma Gilleece. Photo by Mark Condren

Architectural historian Emma Gilleece. Photo by Mark Condren

Developer Johnny Ronan. Photo by Tony Gavin

Developer Johnny Ronan. Photo by Tony Gavin

The potential view from the top of Johnny Ronan’s proposed 167m Waterfront tower, which was refused permission last week. Photo by The Drone Guys

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was one of the wonders of Seán Lemass’s Ireland. Between 1961 and 1965, the country’s tallest building was constructed. Liberty Hall was quite unlike anything Dublin had seen before. Rising from the ashes of the old Siptu building of the same name, the 16-storey tower reached almost 60 metres. It was far taller than any other building around it, its only competitor being the spire of St George’s Church, less than a kilometre away.

It drew a mixed reaction from the Dubliners. Some despaired at how out of place it looked, one of the “new glass cages that spring up along the quay” as Pete St John puts it in the song The Rare Ould Times; others celebrated it as a sign that Ireland was throwing off the shackles of the past.

“It was one of the first buildings in the city to symbolise 20th century Ireland after Busáras was completed in 1953 and it truly deserves to be referred to as an icon of Dublin city centre,” says architectural historian Emma Gilleece. “With its original windows, it was a beautifully transparent building before the glazing was replaced in the early 70s. It remains one of the most recognisable, yet underrated buildings in Ireland.”

