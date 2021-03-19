| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big read: An A to Z of the AstraZeneca row and its side effects

The vaccine was given the all-clear this week after concerns over blood clots, but it has been dogged by controversy since the start

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the country's mass vaccination program, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic Expand
Emer Cooke Expand
A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid a vaccination campaign in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman Expand
AstraZeneca has had a tough week Expand

Close

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the country's mass vaccination program, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the country's mass vaccination program, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

Emer Cooke

Emer Cooke

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid a vaccination campaign in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid a vaccination campaign in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AstraZeneca has had a tough week

AstraZeneca has had a tough week

/

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the country's mass vaccination program, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was a small news item, on Sunday March 7, that probably passed most people by. Health authorities in Austria suspended inoculations from a batch of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another shortly after receiving the jab.

A 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders in the Lower Austria province while another woman, 35, from the same region, developed pulmonary embolism as a result of a blood clot but was recovering.

A small portion of the country’s AstraZeneca supply was suspended, but the rest was administered as planned. Yet the development — mirrored in Italy, where specific batches of the vaccine were held back — was a harbinger about what was to come less than a week later.

Most Watched

Privacy