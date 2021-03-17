Biden tells Taoiseach of his strong commitment to Good Friday Agreement in virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting

THE Taoiseach met US President Biden at a virtual summit between Washington and Dublin yesterday with Brexit, protecting the Good Friday Agreement and Covid-19 all up for discussion.

The two men spoke for an hour and 20 minutes during which Mr Biden again voiced his support for the Good Friday Agreement.

The two leaders also discussed investment and US immigration reform, along with global issues.

The Taoiseach said his online meeting with President Biden had been warm, upbeat and lengthy.

“He's wishing to come to Ireland, and as he said himself, his family will not forgive him if he doesn't get to Ireland at some stage as President. He's eagerly looking forward to arriving here,” Mr Martin said.

He said the two men had focused on the strong relationship between both countries and their economic relationship. Irish emigration had had a long-standing and sustained influence on American politics, he said.

“Obviously we discussed Brexit, and he again reiterated his strong commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and to peace, and he received from me an update, two months on, about the current situation on Brexit, and the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol and so forth.”

Mr Martin said they discussed Covid-19 in general terms, with the US unsure where it would be with its vaccination programme by summer.

“He went through, in quite some detail, the efforts he has had to make as President, in terms of pulling it all together logistically.

“He made it clear that he would be led by the science, and also the logistics of the vaccination programme itself.”

Mr Matin said: “As we move into the second quarter of 2021, we expect the volume of vaccine production to increase globally. And I think that would give more space for countries to deal with this, and more collectively.

‘We discussed the EU and US economic stimulus packages to enable our economies to reopen and that will enable us to do that. And he will be delighted to come here. On that he is very clear.”

He said they also discussed Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council and the role it could play in relation to Iran, Ethiopia, Syria and other world problems.

Mr Martin said he also had “very good” meetings with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Speaker, President and Vice President were all committed to comprehensive immigration reform, he said, while Ireland had raised the issue of an extension of the E3 visa programme to Ireland.

Mr Martin noted that Ms Pelosi had made time to visit Ireland in 2019 with the Friends of Ireland and knew the importance of underpinning the Good Friday Agreement in the context of Brexit.

The meeting with Ms Harris saw the “inspiring” introduction of the Frederick Douglass scholars, a number of young students from minority backgrounds in the US who will come to Ireland in the autumn to study, Mr Martin said.

But they also discussed a wide range of issues, from immigration reform to Brexit to climate change, climate security and Ireland’s work on the UN Security Council.

