Biden officially welcomed to Irish President’s house in Dublin

US President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Irish President Michael D Higgins after signing the visitors book (Brian Lawless/PA)

The red carpet was rolled out amid much fanfare as Joe Biden was officially welcomed to the Irish President’s house in Dublin on a day of engagements in the capital.

The US President met with Michael D Higgins under clear blue skies at Aras an Uachtarain on Thursday for the second day of the Republic of Ireland leg of Mr Biden’s trip to the island.

The crisp, dry conditions stood in contrast to what had so far been a series of soggy outings for Mr Biden, who had already been to Belfast and Co Louth on his four-day visit.

The American leader was greeted by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina on a red carpet outside the front of the 18th century house in the lush green surroundings of Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Inside, in the residence’s state reception room, Mr Biden spent almost two-and-a-half minutes writing a message in a visitors book as he sat at a small table with the Irish tricolour and US Stars and Stripes behind him.

He told Mr Higgins it was “a pleasure to be back” and complimented the grand home’s beauty, saying it is “just like the White House”.

Asked what he wrote in the book, Mr Biden told reporters he quoted an Irish proverb, saying “your feet will bring you where your heart is”, adding: “It’s an honour to return.”

US President Joe Biden stands for the national anthem as he arrives for a meeting with Irish President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain, in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he made a reference to returning to his ancestral home and pledged to recommit to peace, equity and dignity.

Mr Biden said: “I’m not going home. Isn’t this an incredible place?

“All you American reporters: it’s just like the White House, right?”

Moving back outside, both presidents listened as their countries’ national anthems were played before Mr Biden was invited to inspect a military guard of honour.