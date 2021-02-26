| 6.1°C Dublin

‘Beyond comprehension’: Neighbours of bachelor farmers in Cork tragedy recall quiet men who worked hard and loved GAA

Deaths of brothers John, Paddy and Willie Hennessy shock tight-knit north Cork area

Ambulance crew at the scene near Kilacluig, close to Michelstown, after the body of a third man was found in north Cork. Earlier, the bodies of two brothers were discovered at a farm in north Cork. Photo: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire Expand

IN THE early hours of Friday morning, locals living near the Hennessy farm could sense something was wrong.

The narrow roads in rural Corragorm are never busy, nor are they built for two-way traffic, so when they were awoken by the buzzing noise of an envoy of cars they knew something tragic was unfolding in their little community.

“When I saw the Garda vehicles my heart was in my mouth and I had this horrible feeling in my gut,” said one neighbour.

