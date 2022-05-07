Better weather ahead: warm conditions forecast for the weekend

It will feel warm and humid today with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C and light southeast or variable breezes.

Today will be a warm and humid day with temperatures reaching the high teens as sunny spells are forecast for the weekend.

Lingering fog will lift this morning to leave a dry day for most areas with sunshine developing. Some fog may linger locally along parts of the east coast.

Met Éireann forecast just the chance of a spot of rain today in any cloudier periods. It will feel warm and humid with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C and light southeast or variable breezes.

It will be largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, and just a few spots of drizzle.

Light to moderate southerly winds will develop and temperatures will drop back down to between 5C to 9C, coolest and clearest in eastern areas. Localised patches of mist and fog will also form.

Many areas will have a dry day on Sunday, although there will be some light rain here or there, mainly over the western half of the country.

The best of sunshine will be in the east where it will be warmest with highest temperatures between 15C to 19C with a moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Sunday night will see persistent rain develop in Atlantic coastal counties from early in the night.

It will be cloudy but mainly dry further east overnight with patchier outbreaks of rain. Fresh south to southwest winds will develop, with strong winds along western coasts.

It will be mild with overnight temperatures no lower than between 10C to 13C.

Met Éireann forecast an unsettled westerly airflow next week with temperatures returning to the average for May, with highs in the low to mid-teens.

It will be a wet and breezy or blustery day on Monday with rain becoming widespread, turning heavy at times.

Rain will clear to showers later in the afternoon with some sunshine developing later. Fresh to strong southwest winds will moderate as rain clears but remain stronger near Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures will fall back down to between 13C to 16C.

Showers will continue to feed in from the west during Monday night in moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds occasionally strong on the west coast with lowest temperatures between 8C to 11C.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with frequent showers mixed with sunny spells and longer spells of rain are likely in the west and north.

The best dry periods will be in the southeast with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, possibly very strong for a time on Atlantic coasts.

There will be highest temperatures between 13C to 17C. Showers will persist overnight, most frequent or prolonged in the northwest with clear spells elsewhere.

There is some uncertainty forecast for Wednesday, but better dry periods are signalled with more scattered showers mixed with good sunny spells.

It will be less breezy with mainly moderate westerly winds and highest temperatures between 13C to 16C.