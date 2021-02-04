‘Best vaccine is one available to you’ – Oxford-AstraZeneca could be used for over 70s if there wasn’t choice of Pfizer and Moderna jabs

The Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine could be provided to people over 70 if there wasn’t the choice of Pfizer and Moderna shots where there is more data on older groups, the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has said.

Professor Karina Butler has said there would be no reservations about giving the Astrazeneca vaccine to older people.

Ireland is trying to mitigate against “severe outcomes in those who are most vulnerable” and the Pfizer and Moderna jabs appear to be “a bit better at doing that” with more data to back them up, the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said while speaking on Morning Ireland.

Prof Butler said that it was limited data rather than any fear of using the vaccine on older people that drove the decision.

She said: “All vaccines used in Ireland have been shown to prevent serious hospitalisation and severe disease across all age groups.”

“Marginal benefits” from Moderna and Pfizer vaccines across older age groups, and the option of a choice, are what influenced the decision, Prof Butler explained.

This comes as the HSE recommended using mRNA shots, such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, on those who are older and more susceptible to severe disease and mortality instead of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

“With the Astrazeneca vaccine, the overall efficacy was somewhat lower than with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We have every reason to believe it would work across the different age groups because the immune responses in different people looked equally good, but there just wasn’t enough data in the older age groups in that and we had another choice.

"If there was no other choice you would be saying absolutely fine, this vaccine is above the bar that any of us thought we would have, that the World Health Organisation set, absolutely it is a good vaccine and it is has other things that we will come to that may turn out over time to show it has definite advantage.

"For now, on the information we have now, we are anxious to protect against severe outcomes in those who are most vulnerable and we have two vaccines that seem to be a bit better at doing that than the second one and we have more data on them in the older age groups,” she added, saying all three vaccines are safe.

Prof Butler said all vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency are safe vaccines and also pointed to the study published this week which appears to show the AstraZeneca vaccine also slows the spread of the virus by two thirds (67pc).

Crucially, the Nphet member said there will be “no untimely delay” in rolling out these vaccines due to the change of plan within the vaccination programme.

The AstraZeneca vaccine could be used for over 70s should there be a significant delay in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna shots, as Prof Butler said: “In that event, we will say the best vaccine is the one that is available to you”.

“We have a range of very good vaccines, there are differences between them but all of them have been shown to protect against hospitalisation and severe disease. There may be marginal benefits in some populations of one over another and they will be placed as best as we can,” Prof Butler said.

Prof Butler said that overall, “we are in a very good position” when it came to vaccines and while there are slight differences between them, “they all prevent serious hospitalisation and disease across the age groups, as far as we can tell”.

