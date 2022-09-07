Bertie Ahern, Tony Blair working behind scenes to restore EU-UK relations, House of Commons hears

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was thanked in the House of Commons today for his efforts to improve Brussels-London relations.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have been working on bringing both sides of the Brexit deadlock back to the negotiating table, it has been revealed.

The pair were thanked by outgoing Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns in the House of Commons for their ongoing efforts to restore fractured relations between Dublin and London, as well as the EU and UK.

Mr Burns said he had met Mr Ahern in Dublin in recent weeks and that after attending the British Irish Association conference last weekend, said he believes a deal can still be negotiated on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “I am convinced that if the appetite exists, we can find a way to a negotiated solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I want to place on record, Mr Speaker, in the house today, my thanks to the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and the former Prime Minister Tony Blair for their assistance in the work that I have done over the summer.”

The pair - who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement 24 years ago - are keen to see a reversal in the direction of relations between the EU and UK, amid a cabinet reshuffle with Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister.

Mr Ahern will be a keynote speaker on Thursday morning at an event in the European Parliament which is to be attended by all political parties from across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland.

Hosted by MEP Barry Andrews, the Renew Europe roundtable will see MEPs and MLAs engage on the future of Northern Ireland in a European context.

It is seen as a positive step that the DUP have agreed to send two MLAs to the event, as Mr Andrews will tell those in attendance that the relations between the EU and the UK “remain fraught with tension”.

It is expected that the event will try to find a path forward in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill passed in Westminster, as well as a resumption of the Stormont Executive as a means to address the “significant uncertainty and instability” for the citizens and businesses of Northern Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said his first conversation with the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris today was “good”. He said they had “a lot of work to do together”.