Bertie Ahern says he has never taken pay restoration in 13 years since he ended tenure as Taoiseach

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that he has never taken pay restoration in 13 years since he ended his tenure as Taoiseach.

Last night, Cabinet reversed pension cuts to retired taoisigh, ministers, and top civil servants who were in office during the financial crash a decade ago.

This decision, costing €12m a year, will see up to 4,000 of the highest-paid retired public servants, including Mr Ahern, relieved of the pension levy introduced 11 years ago.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, the former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach said that he hasn’t taken any of the pay restoration in 13 years.

“When I was leaving, there was a substantial review given to the Taoiseach, I didn't take that and subsequent to that I took four more pay cuts, so, and any of the ones that have been giving back some of these cuts I haven't got those because the gross figure that it was under,” he said on RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“I don't know what this one is about but in the 13 years since I've left or since we got that pay cut I've taken none of the pay [restoration],” he said.

The Cabinet last night signed off on the increases that kicked in last October.

Independent.ie reports today that the Chief Justice will waive his €5,200 pay hike, in a move which is understood to have been a personal gesture by Mr Justice Clarke in recognition of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

Supreme Court judges are now eligible for pay of at least €208,854.

The extra €2,543 approved for District Court judges brings the minimum salary they’re entitled to up to €129,704.

The increases were due as part of wider public sector pay restoration after cuts in the last economic crash.

