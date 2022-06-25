| 11.4°C Dublin

Believed to be destroyed 100 years ago, our historical archives are brought back to life with virtual treasury

An official in the ruins of Dublin&rsquo;s Four Courts Expand
The ruined record treasury of the Public Record Office of Ireland in June 1922 Expand

An official in the ruins of Dublin’s Four Courts

The ruined record treasury of the Public Record Office of Ireland in June 1922

Peter Crooks and Zoë Reid

Tucked in behind the famous green dome of Dublin’s Four Courts sits a forgotten building with an extraordinary story. It was once one of the great archives of Europe with a historical collection that stretched back 850 years.

A century ago this week, the vast majority of these historicl treasures were destroyed in the opening battle of the Civil War – lost, seemingly forever.

