Belgian criminal court to hear case of alleged hacking of Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s Twitter account

Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan has said a criminal court in Brussels will hear details of the alleged hacking of his Twitter account.

Two years ago, Mr Flanagan said his Twitter was compromised after it posted a late-night comment about naked photographs of former Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh.

He said an “extremely damaging” tweet was posted and later deleted.

The Roscommon politician said a court hearing took place yesterday in Brussels after an investigation by the security unit in the European Parliament.

“On the 28th September 2020, my Twitter account was hacked and an extremely damaging message was posted, and subsequently deleted, by a third party against my will and knowledge,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“After a long investigation led by the Belgian authorities and with the help of the Directorate-General for Security and Safety of the European Parliament (DG SAFE), a preliminary court hearing took place yesterday in the Chambre du Conseil in Brussels.”

Mr Flanagan said the case will now be heard in the criminal court in Brussels.

“The court, with the full support of the public prosecutor, has decided that the file contains sufficient elements against the suspect in question for the case to be send to the Criminal Court in Brussels.”

A Tweet from the account posted at 2.50am in September 2020 read "Sapirse mchugh photo skinny dipping [sic].”

The post was later deleted but screenshots of the comment were shared by other Twitter users.

The comment may be a reference to photos of Ms McHugh swimming that previously appeared in the Guardian newspaper.

This evening, Mr Flanagan tweeted saying: “For my family, myself and my ability to do my job it was a nightmare.”

He did not respond to calls from Independent.ie.



