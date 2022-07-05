Belfast Zoo warns of ‘existential threat’ to breeding programmes in letter to Taoiseach and PM

One of the new born monkeys at Belfast Zoo earlier this year

Belfast Zoo has signed a letter sent to the Taoiseach and British Prime Minister to warn of an "existential threat" to conservational breeding programmes.

Experts from zoos and aquariums across the island claim it’s due to ongoing post-Brexit red tape on the movement of animals.

Last year the number of animal transfers between EU and UK zoos fell by almost 97pc compared to 2019 – from 1,400 to just 48.

"There are species that now only exist in the dedicated care of zoos and aquariums and for whom cross-border movements are critical to their ongoing survival,” the letter from the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), seen by RTE, states.

"Not only are transfers between zoos in GB and Ireland (and Northern Ireland) being prevented, but animals can now no longer be transited through [the UK] on onward journeys into the EU which previously allowed for the fastest (and hence best possible welfare) journeys."

It urges Michael Martin and Boris Johnson to "work collaboratively with the European Commission in the name of species conservation".

BIAZA is calling for a high level Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement for the movement of the animals between Britain and EU Member States - including Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Senior manager Nicky Needham said: "Import/export systems between Ireland, Britain and the European Union are now so poorly aligned that there are vast amounts of red tape just to get a single animal across."

Members of BIAZA include Dublin Zoo, Fota Wildlife and Belfast Zoo as well as Dingle Aquarium.

CEO of Dublin Zoo, Christoph Schwitzer said: "It is imperative that the UK and European Commission find a solution so that good zoos and aquariums can continue their work saving species from extinction.

"It is hugely frustrating that the transfer of animals, from langur monkeys to cheetahs has been made so much more difficult following Brexit.

"Our zoos now face impossible hurdles and delays to partaking in international breeding programmes."

Breeding programmes managed from Ireland include Colobus monkeys and François langurs in Belfast Zoo.

That’s in addition to critically endangered citron crested cockatoo and the Geoldi's monkey, coordinated from Dublin Zoo.

Other species include cheetah and lechwe at Fota Wildlife Park.

