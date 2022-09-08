Belfast Trust still using job agency that didn’t do check on murder bid accused care worker

The Belfast Trust is still using an employment agency that failed to carry out a background check on a care worker who had been charged with attempted murder four months earlier.

Archer Resourcing, which boasted of becoming a million-pound company after just two years of trading, is still providing agency staff.

Francis Christopher Osemwegie was employed through the Ipswich-based firm by the Belfast Trust in January 2021.

He worked in fostering services until May 2021 before moving to the children with disabilities service on June 30.

Osemwegie remained in post until November 29, when he failed to turn up for work as expected.

The trust made enquiries and discovered he had been convicted and sent to prison for a brutal assault on his pregnant ex-partner and a bystander in August 2020.

A well-placed source revealed Archer Resourcing did not carry out an Access NI check prior to Osemwegie starting work with the trust.

This would have flagged up the impending trial for the attack, which left one of his victims in intensive care with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

As a result, he should not have been given a job working in the NHS.

Despite the controversy, it can now be revealed the Belfast Trust continues to employ workers through Archer Resourcing, which has refused to comment on the matter due to the “sensitivity of the subject”.

The company is currently advertising a number of roles in Northern Ireland on its website, including a mental health social worker and children’s residential social worker.

In all the advertisements, Archer Resourcing states that applicants “must be willing to complete an enhanced Access NI check”.

The Belfast Trust said: “Archer Resourcing is used as an off-contract supplier to provide a small number of agency workers.

“Where a contracted agency is unable to supply an agency worker, it may be necessary to select from an off-contract agency.

“Trust management must exhaust all internal contingencies such as additional hours, overtime and staff supplied via the trust’s internal bank system before beginning that process.

“All recruitment agencies, including those off-contract, are required to complete and retain evidence of all pre-employment checks and be in a position to confirm to the trust that they comply with these requirements.

“This includes any issue of concern about a person whose performance or conduct could place a patient or staff at risk and includes checks such as an Access NI criminal record check.

“The Belfast Trust has sought evidence from this agency that their vetting procedures are correct.

“We wish to assure our staff, patients and service users that the trust is taking the necessary steps to ensure all agency staff who come to work with us have been subject to the correct pre-employment checks.”

The case has raised a series of concerns over the implications of the safety of patients and service users, particularly in light of the local health service’s reliance on agency staff.

It has highlighted a number of alarming failings in processes and safety checks when it comes to ensuring violent criminals are not working with some of the most vulnerable people in society.

There remain a number of unanswered questions — including whether recommendations from a Serious Adverse Incident investigation by the Belfast Trust have been shared with other health trusts.

The Belfast Trust considered the matter so serious it brought it to the attention of the Department of Health.

However, when the Health Minister was asked to explain what steps he had taken to address the failings, the Department of Health declined to comment and said it was “not a matter” for it.