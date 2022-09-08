| 13.7°C Dublin

Belfast Trust still using job agency that didn’t do check on murder bid accused care worker

A well-placed source revealed Archer Resourcing did not carry out an Access NI check prior to Osemwegie starting work with the trust Expand

Lisa Smyth

The Belfast Trust is still using an employment agency that failed to carry out a background check on a care worker who had been charged with attempted murder four months earlier.

Archer Resourcing, which boasted of becoming a million-pound company after just two years of trading, is still providing agency staff.

