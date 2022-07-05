Belfast city centre’s Cathedral Gardens now an ‘eyesore’ due to vandalism, say residents

Parents have told of their anger after a play park in Belfast was “destroyed” by graffiti and vandalism.

The facility beside St Anne’s Cathedral on Donegall Street has been blighted by anti-social behaviour, but the latest incident — as the school holidays get underway — has left it “an eyesore”, locals said.

Cathedral Gardens was previously named Buoys Park, as it housed the Belfast buoys since the 1980s. The buoys were moved to Titanic Quarter in 2019.

The following summer a pop-up play area was installed at the park, which features outdoor musical instruments, a swinging bench and seating benches. The park also houses a monument to the Belfast-born flyweight boxing champion John ‘Rinty’ Monaghan.

One concerned resident said the park was previously a safe place to visit with family.

“I have lived in the local area for 10 years and remember the park when it was Buoys Park,” he said.

“At that time it was a quiet space. The only real use it got, that I noticed, was from people sunbathing on a good day.

“There was significant investment put into redeveloping this space.”

He added: “I used to take my son and he really enjoyed playing there. It was great having a city centre park so close to our home. It was so bright and vibrant with the sound of children laughing and having fun.

“However, as time has gone on, the park has become a place where teenagers now congregate, smoking, drinking and destroying the park. Fake grass has been burned. Graffiti is everywhere. It’s a disgrace to have such an eyesore in the Belfast city centre area.

“It is not a safe place for anyone to bring their family to and certainly not somewhere I have taken my son in recent times, which is sad.”



Belfast City Council has unveiled multimillion-pound plans to transform Cathedral Gardens into a hub for arts and culture, which it describes as “a world-class public space for people to gather, relax and play”.

The proposed renovation will include an event space for cultural events and festivals; an urban forest; a more permanent play area with art and water features and learning sculptures; a Belfast Blitz memorial; and public art.

Belfast City Council says this renovation will “aim to create a welcoming space for locals, visitors and students to enjoy all year round.”

The resident added: “I believe there is further multimillion-pound investment planned for Cathedral Gardens, but it will be money wasted if this issue is not addressed now.

“I have spoken to other residents and they agree. This is no longer a safe family space and they avoid the park. Some won’t even walk through it. They feel intimidated by the groups of youths smoking and drinking and there is broken glass everywhere.”



Belfast City Council said: “We are aware of the ongoing cleansing issues at Cathedral Gardens and continue to focus operations to the area.

“We also continue to work with statutory, community and voluntary partners as part of a multi-agency response to tackle the more complex issues, which includes responding to anti-social behaviour in the area.”