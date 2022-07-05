| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Belfast city centre’s Cathedral Gardens now an ‘eyesore’ due to vandalism, say residents

Cathedral Gardens (AKA Buoys Park) beside St Anne&rsquo;s Cathedral Expand

Close

Cathedral Gardens (AKA Buoys Park) beside St Anne&rsquo;s Cathedral

Cathedral Gardens (AKA Buoys Park) beside St Anne’s Cathedral

Cathedral Gardens (AKA Buoys Park) beside St Anne’s Cathedral

Andrew Balfour

Parents have told of their anger after a play park in Belfast was “destroyed” by graffiti and vandalism.

The facility beside St Anne’s Cathedral on Donegall Street has been blighted by anti-social behaviour, but the latest incident — as the school holidays get underway — has left it “an eyesore”, locals said.

Most Watched

Privacy