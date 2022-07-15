Belfast chef Michael Deane forced to flee Algarve apartment as wildfires close in

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane was among hundreds of holidaymakers forced to flee their Portuguese properties due to raging wildfires that have engulfed the country this week.

At least 120 people have required medical treatment as a result of the disaster caused by extreme temperatures which have reached 43C.

The Michelin star chef has been holidaying in the Faro region of the Algarve with his wife, former broadcaster Kate Smith.

“Our apartment is very close to where some of the fires are,” he explained.

“We could see lots of smoke and could hear people shouting, ‘Get out, get out!’

“So we decided to leave.”

The pair fled to a hotel not knowing if their apartment would still be there when they returned.

“There’s lots of people from Northern Ireland own properties out here,” said Michael.

“It’s a great place with a beautiful golf course and great beaches.

“We are okay now, but it’s very scary.

“Wednesday was a nightmare, just looking at people’s hopes and dreams go up in flames.

“This is a beautiful area and we have many friends here so it’s been difficult to watch.”

When the couple did return on Thursday they were relieved to find the property intact — although it was covered in thick black ash and was badly smoke damaged.

“It’s going to be some clean up job,” he said.

“But it seems to have settled down a bit.

“There’s a lot of scorched earth around us. There’s still helicopters up in the air and a lot of firefighters on the ground — but as far as we know its safe for now.”

Much of the country is experiencing drought, turning vegetation into kindling which is fuelling the fires.

Evacuations have been ordered in many parts as emergency services struggle to contain the flames.

A major motorway was shut down earlier this week and significant festivals have been moved to cooler locations.

Portugal’s prime minister has already warned that things are likely to get worse as temperatures climb towards 46C in places.

On Thursday night Michael enjoyed taking in a serene sunset with his wife as they struggled to comprehend the devastation that had unfolded around them in a matter of moments.

“It was horrific,” Mr Deane said.

“We’ve just watched the sun go down, but who knows what tomorrow will bring. Thankfully no one has died.”