Belfast chef Michael Deane forced to flee Algarve apartment as wildfires close in

Couple’s horror as ‘beautiful area’ left devastated

Micheal Deane's photo of the fires approaching Expand
Chef Michael Deane and his wife Kate Smitm Expand

Brett Campbell

Belfast restaurateur Michael Deane was among hundreds of holidaymakers forced to flee their Portuguese properties due to raging wildfires that have engulfed the country this week.

At least 120 people have required medical treatment as a result of the disaster caused by extreme temperatures which have reached 43C.

