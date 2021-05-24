Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says journalist Roman Protasevich may be in hospital suffering with heart problems

Belarussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has received reports journalist Roman Protasevich may be in hospital suffering with heart problems, Independent.ie can reveal.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said her team is urgently seeking to verify information they received about Mr Protasevich’s health after he was taken from a Ryanair flight to Lithuania which was diverted to the Capital of Belarus, Minsk amid claims of a bomb threat.

Speaking to Independent.ie Ms Tsikhanouskaya said she feared the journalist is being tortured by Belarussian authorities after he was detained while travelling from Greece.

“Just a couple of minutes ago, we got information, it’s not proven yet, that he’s in the hospital with problems with heart,” she said.

“We just got this information a couple of minutes ago, so we have to prove this,” she added.

Belarusian authorities on Sunday scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land in Belarus. The flight was on its way to Lithuanian capital Vilnius from Athens.

They then detained Mr Protasevich, who was on board, as well as his partner, provoking condemnation from European countries, the United States and NATO.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin called the event a “a state-sponsored coercive act”.

EU leaders are meeting this evening to decide on sanctions against the regime of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has been branded as “Europe’s last dictator”.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said that if the report that Mr Protasevich is now in hospital turn out to be true, it is very worrying.

“We know how people are treated in Belarusian jails, so we really believe and know that his health and life are in danger.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya also revealed a political prisoner died in recent days in Belarus and his body has not been released to his family.

“We don’t know what happened to him, neither his relatives, there’s no information,” she said.